Spotify's AI-powered personal DJ expands to more languages and countries

Spotify's OpenAI-powered DJ feature has been around for over three years, and now Premium subscribers in more territories will get the chance to check it out. The company says it's rolling out this experience in Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, South Korea, Switzerland and other nations, taking the total number of markets in which it's available to more than 75 (it had reached 50 countries by August 2023).

As part of the expansion, Spotify is offering up four more language options for DJ: French, German, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese. Each of these has its own distinct voice.

Bonjour! Hallo! Ciao! Olá! The Spotify DJ experience you know and love is now available in 4 new languages, and to even more countries worldwide. pic.twitter.com/L9VOOZl7lT — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 7, 2026

DJ digs into your listening history to spin up a selection of songs you've been listening to lately, old favorites and new releases you might like. You can ask DJ to spin up a faux radio station based on a particular artist, genre, mood or activity.

On the surface, this just sounds like a way to whip up a custom playlist on the fly, the likes of which Spotify surely would have been able to handle with its own algorithms. Generative AI really comes into play with the DJ voice, which provides some context about what you're listening to.