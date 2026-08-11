Bumble now lets either person send the first message after matching

Bumble is making a big change to how messaging between matches works in its dating app. Rather than requiring a match of a specific gender to message first — Bumble launched with a "women message first" setup — now any person of any gender can send the first message, but the conversation doesn't open until the other person chooses to reply.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble's founder and current CEO, teased that the company was doing away with strict gendered rules around messaging in May, but the actual implementation goes a bit further. To encourage users to avoid lazy one-word openers, Bumble will now detect when users are trying to send a one-word message and nudge them with an onscreen prompt to write a more intentional first message. The research the company shared alongside its announcement is specifically focused on male and female users, but it does sound like the rule change should create better outcomes overall. Bumble says 62 percent of women and men "say they feel more confident when they have a choice in how and when conversations begin."

Technically, Bumble hasn't required users to abide by gendered messaging rules since 2024 when the company launched "Opening Moves," an option that lets women set a prompt for men to respond to, giving men a way to message first in heterosexual connections. Same-sex connections have always allowed either match to message first. Bumble expanded the option to either person in a connection with a nonbinary match in 2022, along with adding support for a much wider variety of gender options. The new blanket rule change just simplifies things overall, and makes the pressure of messaging first entirely optional.

Changing messaging is just one way Bumble is trying to reinvent itself for the AI era and better compete with Tinder, which is still the top dating app in the US in terms of market share, according to Business of Apps. The company introduced Bee, an AI assistant that can connect users on Bumble in March, and Wolfe Herd has reportedly said in-person events and AI are a large part of the company's future.

Bumble's new messaging rules launch today, August 11. Message recipients will now have 72 hours to reply to a message and start a conversation.