Your phone's USB-C port does a lot more than just charge - Here's what else it can do

For a rocky couple of years in the 2010s, smartphone ports were a bit of a free-for-all. Apple was off doing one thing with Lightning, while Android devices were off doing another. The classic 3.5 mm headphone jacks disappeared, to the initial dismay of many audiophiles and anyone annoyed by the need to buy yet another cable adapter.

It took some time, but mobile devices have finally reached an accord. No matter the manufacturer, it's a pretty safe bet that any smartphones made during this decade will be fitted with a USB-C port.

USB-C has become a convenient catch-all that offers more consistency across device types. While this approach does have a handful of downsides, the main benefit is being able to use one universal connector in some creative and convenient new ways. A USB-C port is obviously your path to wired charging, but that's just the start of its potential.