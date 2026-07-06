A USB-C port isn't a guarantee of high speeds: here's why

USB-C has markedly improved the way we use our devices. A single, universal connector type to rule them all, it's now the de-facto standard for modern devices, capable of data transfer, power delivery and even video output. The latest and fastest generation of USB, USB4, is capable of bidirectional data transfer rates up to 80 gigabits per-second (Gbps). To put that in perspective, you can transfer a whopping 100 gigabytes in just over 10 seconds at that speed.

But don't pick a USB-C equipped device up at random expecting it to have blazing fast speeds. USB-C is not a single specification. Rather, it is a wrapper for one of a number of different specifications, ranging from those that were around when the connector first debuted in 2014 to the latest standards in 2026. When picking up a USB-C device at random, you could end up with a powerful USB4 port, but you could also wind up saddled with a much slower USB 2.0 connection. Even the best USB-C hub we recommend in 2026 tops out at USB 3.1.

Apple recently gave us a perfect example of this unpredictability with its latest laptop, the MacBook Neo. The Neo is a budget device which bowed at $600 (it has since undergone a price hike to $700). To hit that competitive price point, Apple made some concessions, one of which was to include a weaker USB 2.0 port capable of only 480Mbps transfer rates alongside a somewhat stronger USB 3.2 Gen 2 port capable of 10Gbps. Nonetheless, both are visually identical USB-C ports.

So, how did this connector that looks so simple on the outside become so internally convoluted, and how can you determine the actual capabilities of your USB-C devices? Here's what you need to know.