The best mobile gaming controllers for 2025
Good games deserve good gamepads.
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Mobile gaming may still be thought of as a casual pastime, but it doesn't have to be that way. There are plenty of action titles like Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Dead Cells and PUBG Mobile to tackle, and you don't have to settle for imprecise touch controls. When it comes to close combat you're going to want to invest in a good mobile gaming controller, and these are the ones we'd recommend based on quality and price.
For players who prefer PlayStation-style controllers
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo has built itself a reputation for versatile gamepads that can work with multiple systems, from the Nintendo Switch to the Raspberry Pi. And while the Pro 2 is one of our top controllers for the Switch, it's also a pretty great option for Android and iOS as well. The advantage to using these with your phone is also the free 8BitDo software that gives you extensive customization options for the buttons; it even has more options than you'll find on Nintendo's system. Of course, being a Bluetooth gamepad means it's easy enough to jump back and forth, making this a good investment for people who own multiple portable devices (like a Switch).
For players who like Xbox-style controllers
SteelSeries Stratus+
While the PlayStation's DualShock design has gained its share of devotees over the years, the Xbox gamepad is the stereotypical image of the gamepad in many people's minds (as well as the Discord logo). So it makes sense that there are a lot more mobile gaming options with that shape, and the best ones come from SteelSeries: the Nimbus+ for Apple-made devices and the Stratus+ for Google-based devices (Android and Chromebook).
The two controllers are, for the most part, identical. They have shoulder buttons and triggers, the d-pad is the same, and they both include sturdy phone mounts for attaching your device at the top — the type that clamps in place automatically. Unlike a clamp from a more generic company, the one SteelSeries provides with both controllers won't fight you during the process of mounting your phone.
For a Steam Deck-like experience
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
Let's be honest, the form factor is a big reason that devices like the Switch are so popular. They're comfortable to hold, well-balanced and really put the screen front and center. You don't really get that with a phone clamp or table stand. Luckily, Razer's Kishi is a super affordable option that's easy to slide your phone into — though the setup admittedly wasn't as quick for me as the SteelSeries options. But at least the direct connection it forms with the phone using USB-C (or Lightning if you're on an iPhone) is faster than Bluetooth.
The Kishi's biggest advantages — besides Razer's high-end build quality — are its passthrough charging, so you never need to detach it to charge your phone, and the size it folds down to when you do take it off your device. It's smaller than the SteelSeries controllers, making it ideal for throwing into a small bag.
Best for iPhone gaming
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller
The new Backbone One is similar to Razer's Kishi and made specifically for Apple devices, though at a higher cost (due to being newer and from a smaller company). My colleague Mat Smith was a big fan of the One when he tried it, and in my own use it has a few advantages over the Razer device, namely a cleaner design and a more sweat-friendly matte texture. It also features Apple-specific buttons, ones that are much bigger and thus easier to hit than the ones on the Kishi. And now that the newest iPhones support USB-C, the same Backbone One can be used with both iOS and Android smartphones.
Most portable option
8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad
If you have big hands, the 8BitDo Zero 2 is definitely not for you, and your hands will likely cramp if you spend too long playing with this diminutive Bluetooth controller. But for everyone else, it's definitely worth a look, if only because it's so small there's no reason to keep it on you at all times in case of an emergency. Not that we could tell you what constitutes a gaming emergency, but if one does come up you'll be glad to have this on hand. It truly is keychain-sized, so you can clip it on your backpack or slide it into a Switch carrying case with ease. And we love the bright colors, which are based on the Switch Lite design and should blend in with your spring and summertime apparel.