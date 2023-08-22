The best mobile gaming controllers for 2025

While the PlayStation's DualShock design has gained its share of devotees over the years, the Xbox gamepad is the stereotypical image of the gamepad in many people's minds (as well as the Discord logo). So it makes sense that there are a lot more mobile gaming options with that shape, and the best ones come from SteelSeries: the Nimbus+ for Apple-made devices and the Stratus+ for Google-based devices (Android and Chromebook).

The two controllers are, for the most part, identical. They have shoulder buttons and triggers, the d-pad is the same, and they both include sturdy phone mounts for attaching your device at the top — the type that clamps in place automatically. Unlike a clamp from a more generic company, the one SteelSeries provides with both controllers won't fight you during the process of mounting your phone.