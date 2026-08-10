Google Play now takes Venmo payments

You can now pay for your Google Play purchases with Venmo. Google has added the service as a payment option in the Play store, letting you purchase apps, subscriptions or in-app content with either your Venmo balance or your linked cards and bank accounts.

Similar to other payment options available in the US, such as your cards, PayPal and Cash App, you will have to set it up and link Venmo to your Play account before you can use it. Just go to payment methods in the Google Play app to add it. Once you're done, you'll be able to use Venmo across Google's services, including YouTube.

Google recently opened the Play store to outside billing in the US, the UK and Europe as part of its settlement with Epic Games. That means developers can now offer you an alternative payment system or link you to their own websites for purchase when you want to buy an app or to pay for a subscription, and it's worth noting that some of those alternative options might not take Venmo.