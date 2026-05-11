Venmo's redesigned app offers more discreet payments by default

Venmo is redesigning itself to become the "go-to money movement app of the next generation," and part of that evolution is introducing some necessary privacy measures. As first spotted by The Verge, the Venmo revamp welcomes new users with a default setting that sets posts as only visible to friends. Previously, the onboarding process defaulted to posts being public so that everyone can see how much pizza and coffee you were getting with your friends.

For even more privacy, Venmo lets you change the option to "just me" for your post visibility. It's a welcome change for a mobile payment app that has had issues with privacy in the past, like when BuzzFeed News discovered former president Joe Biden's friend list since it was visible to the public. While Venmo added an option to hide your friend list after that incident, we're not sure if the latest redesign will default to setting your friend list as private, too.

Outside the improved privacy settings, Venmo's redesign includes a revamped feed that adds the convenience of reacting to payments and quick actions, like "Pay Again" or "Say Thanks." The app is even adding a "Give a Shoutout" button that will help promote local businesses. The new Venmo redesign is rolling out to users starting this week, with more features to come in the next few months before being fully revamped and available by the fall, according to TechCrunch.