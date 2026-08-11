Can a MacBook run multiple external monitors? It depends

The MacBook Neo is a surprisingly capable laptop for its mere 8GB of RAM, but external display support is one area where it shows its limits. Although it has two USB-C ports, only one can drive a single external display.

One important thing to note: the port closest to the back of the laptop is the high-speed (USB 3) connection, and only it can support video output. The most you'll get out of it is one external display at 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The further-forward (USB 2) port can't carry a display signal and is limited to less demanding accessories or charging.

The Neo also doesn't support Thunderbolt, so Thunderbolt-only displays and accessories aren't part of the deal.

That limited support may be all you need for a simple home office setup. But if you want to hook up multiple monitors or something like, say, a 5K ultra-wide, the MacBook Neo isn't the machine for you.