The best docking stations for laptops in 2025

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Computing power is reaching dizzying new heights , but if your laptop doesn't have all the ports you need to wield that power, you may want to consider a docking station. These are a little different from USB-C hubs , which tend to be smaller and don't require power. Docking stations typically offer between seven and 12 ports, require a DC power supply and cost between $100 and $400. They allow you to connect monitors, cameras, mics, wired mice and keyboards, storage devices and more — all through a single USB-C port on your laptop . We tested more than a dozen highly regarded models to help you pick the best docking station for your needs. This guide also breaks down the various cable standards and port types to help you make an informed purchase..

Table of contents

Best docking stations

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best Thunderbolt 5 dock CalDigit Element 5 $280 Host connection: Thunderbolt 5 | Number of downstream ports: 8 | Power delivery to host: 90W | USB-C: 3 x TB5, 2 x USB-C 3.2 v2 | USB-A: 3 @ 10Gb/s | Monitor: 3x Thunderbolt 5 | Aux 3.5mm: No | SD Card: No | Ethernet: No CalDigit calls the Element 5 a hub — and it does have some hub-like qualities, namely its compact size. But it requires a DC power source, costs $300 and gives you three downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports plus two additional USB-C connections. That's far more powerful than any hub I've tested . Perhaps as more manufacturers adopt the Thunderbolt 5 standard , this will become the new normal for hubs. But for now, I'm calling it a docking station. The Thunderbolt 5 standard for USB connections enables higher video resolution, higher bandwidth for data and a higher wattage power delivery. Right now, you can find TB5 ports on just a handful of computers, such as MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and Max chips and the Razer Blade 18 . I, like most people, don't have any of those speedy machines just yet, so I used the Element 5 with (still very capable!) Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Element 5's port array is excellent. Its three downstream TB5 ports can handle two 4K monitors on compatible MacBooks and up to three monitors on compatible Windows laptops. It worked great running my one 4K and one HD monitor (both with adapters since my displays use HDMI ports) and I still had one more TB5 port to spare. I used it to perform some of the faster data transfers I've clocked. The two additional (non Thunderbolt) USB-C ports connected my keyboard and a RODE mic. The three USB-A ports went to a mouse, streaming light and a thumb drive. Everything performed splendidly and the unit barely got warm. It doesn't have a 3.5mm receptacle — which seems fine as the laptops I've looked at that have TB5 ports come with a headphone jack. The Element 5 also lacks Ethernet and SD card slots. That was also fine for my needs. The Element 5's design is sleek and the unit feels solid despite its small size. It's also reversible, with rubber feet you can install on either side of the hub, giving you flexibility on where you can stick it on your desk. A TB5 cable is included, which is crucial, since you can't tap into the faster speeds and bandwidth of the latest Thunderbolt standard without a compatible cable. At the moment, there's probably a small segment of the population that absolutely needs a Thunderbolt 5 dock, but the price point here isn't out of range of other docks with a similar array of ports. If you're in the market for a versatile adapter, you may as well get a future-proof one. Of course, if your setup requires more than USB connections — perhaps you need another aux port, are using SD cards daily or want Ethernet — you can go for Kensington's EQ Thunderbolt 5 dock , detailed below as an honorable mention. Pros Three downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports

Three downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports Five additional USB ports

Five additional USB ports Compact and attractive design

Compact and attractive design Reversible design Cons No Ethernet port or memory card slot See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best docking station for MacBook Satechi Dual Dock Stand Host connection: 2 x USB-C | Number of downstream ports: 8 | Power delivery to host: 75W (USB-C) | USB-C: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x 3.1 | USB-A: 2 | Monitor: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 | Aux 3.5mm: No | SD Card: No | Ethernet: Yes The Satechi Dual Dock Stand is different from all the other docks we tested in two respects: it doesn't require a power source and it goes beneath your MacBook instead of beside it. You could almost classify it as a hub, but I think the high number of ports earns it docking-station status. It plugs into the two USB-C ports at the side of a Mac, which allows MacBooks with M1, M2 or M3 Pro or Max chips to operate dual monitors in extended mode. Unfortunately, MacBooks with standard M1 or M2 chips, can natively only power a second external display in mirrored mode. The new MacBook Air with the M3 chip can only power two displays in extended mode with the laptop lid closed. If you have a Mac with a standard chip and need two monitors, you'll need a docking station that supports DisplayLink hardware and software, such as the Kensington SD4780P, which is our top pick for Chromebooks. Since the Dual Dock works without power, it's a lot easier to set up than other docks with transformer boxes and DC cables. I found it made the most sense to just use the MagSafe connector on the laptop, but you can also supply power to the dock using the non-data USB-C port and it will pass 75 watts to your machine. Both the 4K and HD monitors I tested looked great and worked well in extended mode. There are two USB-Cs for a webcam and mic, plus two USB-As which could be used for a dongle mouse and a streaming light — that's likely enough ports for conferencing or even a basic video creator setup. The dock is ultimately limited by the fact that none of the USB-C connections are Thunderbolt and there are only two USB-A sockets to work with. But it's a great choice for extending productivity in a way that tucks beneath a MacBook, neatly moving the cords to the back of the machine and out of the way. It even has an SSD enclosure beneath it. Pros Unique design complements MacBooks

Unique design complements MacBooks Can power two monitors on Macs with M1 Pro or M2 Pro chips

Can power two monitors on Macs with M1 Pro or M2 Pro chips Good variety of ports Cons Just two USB-A ports

Just two USB-A ports No Thunderbolt ports See at Amazon

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Amy Skorheim for Engadget Honorable mention, Thunderbolt 5 dock Kensington SD5000T5 EQ Thunderbolt 5 dock $400 Host connection: Thunderbolt 5 | Number of downstream ports: 10 | Power delivery to host: 140W | USB-C: 3 x TB5 | USB-A: 3 | Monitor: 3 x TB5 | Aux 3.5mm: No | SD Card: Yes, microSD and SD | Ethernet: Yes While I think most people looking for a dock with Thunderbolt 5 capabilities will be happy with CalDigit's Element 5, Kensinton's SD5000T5 EQ is a worthy option for those who want a more specific set of ports. This feels more like a traditional docking station, with a larger slab footprint that lays flat on a desk. You get a total of ten downstream ports, including three that are Thunderbolt 5. That'll take care of your monitor needs ( adapters for DisplayPort or HDMI displays). But it's worth noting that there aren't any non-Thunderbolt USB-C ports. So if you have, say, a USB-C keyboard, sticking it into a Thunderbolt 5 socket might feel like a waste of power. The three USB Type A ports support the 3.2 Gen 2 standard which can handle 10Gbps data transfers. It has both an SD card reader and a microSD slot, which could be useful for photographers and other creators who need to phyically transfer files often (though again, an adapter and a TB port will work for that, too). The Ethernet port, rated at 2.5Gbps, should serve those who like a wired internet connection. And there's a headphone jack in case you have an additional device that needs it. It also accepts Kensington locks so you can physically lock down your dock. My pretty basic setup didn't even make it moderately warm and everything I connected worked as well as if I'd plugged it directly into my computer. Pros Has a variety of ports including memory card slots and Ethernet

Has a variety of ports including memory card slots and Ethernet Max power delivery of 140W Cons Just three downstream USB-C ports See at B&H Photo

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best Thunderbolt 4 docking station Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display 300 Host connection: Thunderbolt 4 | Number of downstream ports: 10 | Power delivery to host: 96W (DC) | USB-C: 3 x TB4 | USB-A: 2 | Monitor: 2 x HDMI 2.0 | Aux 3.5mm: Yes | SD Card: Yes | Ethernet: Yes It's as though Satechi called me up and asked for the design of my ideal docking station. They didn't, to be clear, but the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display manages to get right what so many docks almost do. First off, there are enough downstream USB4 ports to handle a variety of setups, whether you like a Mr. Universe-style monitor array or just want to run a USB-C keyboard at the same time as your webcam and still have a port left over. You also get dual HDMI 2.0 connections, an Ethernet jack, two USB-A ports, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. That's only a total of 10 downstream ports but for most people they're the ones that offer the most versatility. The trio of Thunderbolt 4 ports can support up to 8K monitors at 60Hz and 40 Gbps data transfers. They can even deliver 15 watts of power if you just need to charge your phone while you work. You can also hook up your screens via HDMI. MacBook users will need to install the DisplayLink driver to work around Apple's extended monitor limitations. With the software, even M1 and M2 MacBooks can hook up two external monitors in extended mode. Windows laptops and M2/M3 Pro and Max chips can have up to four extended monitors connected — two via the Thunderbolt ports and two through the HDMI connections (again using DisplayLink tech). In addition to the goldilocks multiport selection, the arrangement of those ports is quite logical. From this slim and sleek slab, a host connection lives on one side, allowing for one neat line to your computer. Connections that are likely to stay put (monitors, DC power, Ethernet and Thunderbolts) are all around back, while the jacks you'll probably switch up more often, such as the USB-A for thumb drives, the 3.5mm jack for headphones and the SD card reader, are in the front. Right next to those is a handy on-off switch, so you can easily turn off all your peripherals at night to reduce your power draw. The dock delivers on the promise of its clever port selection and arrangement. My dual extended monitors looked great and achieved the advertised refresh rates and resolutions, the data transfers were smoking quick and I was able to (finally) fully connect my very basic setup without compromise: Two monitors, a webcam, streaming light, microphone, keyboard and mouse. I did notice my 4K monitor had the slightest lag when the second monitor was plugged in, but it was minor and only noticeable when displaying the webcam video. One minor criticism is the DisplayLink and Thunderbolt branding across the front and top. They distract from the otherwise elegant look of the high-end aluminum exterior. One not-so-minor concern is how warm the unit got as I used it over the course of a couple days. At times, it was nearly too hot to hold my hand on comfortably. I never noticed any adverse performance effects as a result, but it's possible that could become an issue in the long term. As for price, it's listed at $300; that's not the most expensive dock we've tested, but it's certainly not the cheapest. But for the performance and thoughtful design, it's a Thunderbolt dock that could be worth it for a lot of people. Pros Excellent array of ports

Excellent array of ports Ports cleverly arranged

Ports cleverly arranged Can support up to four external monitors

Can support up to four external monitors DisplayLink driver allows for dual extended monitors on standard-chip MacBooks Cons Lay-flat design can take up a lot of desk space without a mount

Lay-flat design can take up a lot of desk space without a mount Unit runs very hot See at Satechi

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Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best premium docking station CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Host connection: Thunderbolt 4 | Number of downstream ports: 16 | Power delivery to host: 98W (DC) | USB-C: 2 x TB4, 3 x 3.2 | USB-A: 5 | Monitor: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 | Aux 3.5mm: 1 x audio combo, 1 x audio in, 1 x audio out | SD Card: SD and microSD | Ethernet: Yes There's a lot to appreciate about CalDigit's TS4 docking station: It has a sturdy, upright design with a host connection at the rear and a whopping five downstream USB-C ports, two of which are Thunderbolt 4, the other two are USB 3.2, which can support transfers of up to 10 Gbps. Up front, you get an SD and a microSD card slot along with a headphone jack, two USB-C and a USB-A connector. In back, there's room for four more USB-A devices and two 3.5mm jacks, one for audio in and one for audio out. One area where the dock may feel lacking is in display inputs. It only has one DisplayPort 1.4, but it has plenty of TB4 ports, which you can easily use to outfit a full command center (if you don't have a USB-C monitor, there are plenty of adapters). The multi-gig Ethernet jack can handle up to 2.5Gbps, so if you're paying for a screaming-fast internet plan, this dock can help you take advantage of it. The TS4 can deliver up to 98W of power to your laptop, though like any docking station, the wattage goes down when other items are also drawing power. The TS4 worked equally well with my MacBook Pro and the Dell XPS13 Plus and was even compatible with a Chromebook. I tested read/write speeds on a Samsung T7 SSD via a Thunderbolt port and got 734 MB/s read and 655 MB/s write speeds on the Mac and 1048/994 on the Dell. Compared to the other docks, that was in the lower-middle range for the Mac and the fastest overall for the PC. On PC, it also handled a 1GB folder transfer to a flash drive faster than any other dock and delivered the fastest connection speeds over the Ethernet. It's the only unit that let me plug in every single peripheral I had on hand at once. If you've got lots of tech you want to use simultaneously (and money isn't a concern), this is the one to get. CalDigit's new TS5 , which offers a similar array of ports and supports Thunderbolt 5 connections is on our list of docks to test and we'll update this guide once we've spent some time with it. Pros An abundance of ports

An abundance of ports Compact, upright design

Compact, upright design 2.5Gbps Ethernet port Cons Expensive See at Amazon

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Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best docking station for Chromebooks Kensington SD4780P Thunderbolt docking station Host connection: USB-C | Number of downstream ports: 12 | Power delivery to host: 100W (DC) | USB-C: 1 x 3.1 | USB-A: 5 | Monitor: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2 | Aux 3.5mm: 1 x audio combo | SD Card: No | Ethernet: Yes The Kensington SD4780P Dual 4K typically requires a DisplayLink driver, but any Chromebook made after 2017 supports the connection from the jump. Finding a docking station that works with ChromeOS is tough; of the 12 units I tested, only four connected at all with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, and one of those four couldn't run two monitors. The SD4780P uses a USB-C host connection, through which it offers a maximum power delivery of 100W and was able to run both the 4K and HD screens cleanly. It allows for a wide range of USB-A peripherals through five such ports, but there's only a single downstream USB-C, so I wasn't able to use both a webcam and mic at the same time. That means you'll need to use your Chromebook's built-in ports if you want more than one of those types of devices set up. The plastic build makes it look a little cheap and I'm not crazy about the lay-flat design, but the host port is in the back, which will make your setup neater. If all you're looking for is a way to get a few extra monitors and use your wired USB accessories, this is a good pick for Chromebooks. Pros Works well with Chromebooks

Works well with Chromebooks Five USB-A ports Cons Requires a driver for non Chromebooks

Requires a driver for non Chromebooks Just one downstream USB-C See at Amazon

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What to look for in a docking station

First and foremost, consider what you need to plug in. This will likely be the deciding factor when you go to actually buy a docking station. Do you need three screens for an expanded work view? A quick way to upload photos from an SD card? Are you looking to plug in a webcam, mic and streaming light, while simultaneously taking advantage of faster Ethernet connections? Are you hooking up a gaming laptop to multiple displays and peripherals? Once you've settled on the type of ports you need, you may also want to consider the generation of those ports as well; even ports with the same shape can have different capabilities. Here's a brief overview of the connectivity different docking stations offer.

Monitor ports

External monitors typically need one of three ports to connect to a PC: HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C. HDMI connections are more common than DisplayPort and the cables and devices that use them are sometimes more affordable. The most popular version of the DisplayPort interface (v1.4) can handle higher resolutions and refresh rates than the most common HDMI version (2.0). All of the display docking stations with HDMI ports that we recommend here use version 2.0, which can handle 4K resolution at 60Hz or 1080p up to 240Hz. The DisplayPort-enabled docks support either version 1.2, which allows for 4K resolution at 60Hz, or version 1.4, which can handle 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

You can also use your dock's downstream (non-host) Thunderbolt ports to hook up your monitors. If your external display has a USB-C socket, you can connect directly. If you have an HDMI display or DisplayPort-only monitor, you can use an adapter or a conversion cable.

Of course, the number of monitors you can connect and the resolutions/rates they'll achieve depend on both your computer's GPU and your monitors — and the more monitors you plug in can bring down those numbers as well. Be sure to also use cables that support the bandwidth you're hoping for. MacOS users should keep in mind that MacBooks with the standard M1 or M2 chips support just one external monitor natively and require DisplayLink hardware and software to support two external displays. MacBook Pros with M1 Pro, M2 Pro or M2 Max chips can run multiple monitors from a single port, as can MacBook Air and Pro models with M3 or M4 chips.

USB ports

Most docking stations offer a few USB Type-A ports, which are great for peripherals like wired mice and keyboards, bus-powered ring lights and flash drives. For faster data transfer speeds to your flash drive, go for USB-A sockets labeled 3.1 or 3.2 — or better yet, use a USB-C Thunderbolt port.

Type-C USB ports come in many different flavors. While they're all the same shape, different standards and terms mean different abilities. A USB-C port (or cable) that meets the 3.2 gen 2 specification can handle data at 10Gbps, which can support 4K video at 60 fps. If it's also a PD (power delivery) port, it can, well, deliver power too. Thunderbolt is Intel's implementation of the USB4 standard and the Thunderbolt 3, 4 and, since 2023 , Thunderbolt 5 protocols all support power (from 15W to 140W), video (up to 8K on multiple screens) and data (from 16Gbps to 120Gbps). Since a similarly shaped port can vary widely on what it can do, it's worth figuring out what you need those ports to do when you're assessing your needs — all USB4 ports are USB-C, but not all USB-C ports support USB4. (Don't worry, it confuses us, too.)

Another thing to keep in mind is that achieving the fastest speeds will depend on factors like the cables you use — a $4 USB-C charging cable won't transmit data at Thunderbolt speeds, no matter what port you plug it into. The devices on either end of the dock must support those speeds as well.

Nearly every dock available today is a USB-C docking station, connecting to a computer via USB-C, often Thunderbolt, and those host ports are nearly always labeled with a laptop icon. Host ports also allow power delivery to your laptop: available wattage varies, but most docks are rated between 85 and 140 watts. That should be enough to keep most computers powered — it also means you won't have to take up an extra laptop connector for charging.

Other ports

None of our currently recommended laptops include an Ethernet jack; a docking station can help get that connection back. Whether you need a wired internet connection is dependent on a few factors. Wi-Fi 6 connections can deliver theoretical data rates of 9Gbps, but in practice those numbers are between 800 and 1200Mbps. The Ethernet ports on some routers and gateways top out at 1Gbps, so your Wi-Fi connection could actually be faster. It might be worth testing your speeds and checking your router's specs to see whether Ethernet is better for your needs.

Just two of our favorite laptops have SD card readers, and if you need a quick way to upload files from cameras or audio recorders, you may want to get a dock with one of those slots. Of the docks we tested, about half had SD readers. For now, most (but not all) laptops still include a 3.5mm audio jack, but if you prefer wired headphones and want a more accessible place to plug them in, many docking stations will provide.

When you're counting up the ports for your new dock, remember that most companies include the host port (the one that connects to your computer) in the total number. So if you're looking for a dock with three Thunderbolt connections, be sure to check whether one of them will be used to plug in your laptop.

Design

Most docking stations have either a lay-flat or upright design. Most docks put the more "permanent" connections in back — such as Ethernet, DC power, monitor connections and a few USBs. Up-front USB ports can be used for flash drive transfers, or even acting as a charger for your phone (just make sure the port can deliver the power you need). USBs in the rear are best for keyboards, mice, webcams and other things you're likely to always use. Some docks position the host port up front, which might make it easier to plug in your laptop when you return to your desk, but a host port in back may look neater overall.

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How we tested docking stations

We started out by looking at online reviews, spec sheets from various brands and docking stations that our fellow tech sites have covered. We considered brands we've tested before and have liked, and weeded out anything that didn't have what we consider a modern suite of connections (such as a dock with no downstream USB-C ports). We narrowed it down to 12 contenders and I tested each dock in a home office, using an M1 MacBook Pro, a Dell XPS 13 Plus and an Acer Chromebook Spin 514.

I plugged in and evaluated the quality of the connections for 12 different peripherals including a 4K and an HD monitor, a 4K and an HD webcam, plus USB devices like a mouse, keyboard, streaming light and mic. I plugged in wired earbuds, and transferred data to a USB-C flash drive and an external SSD. I ran basic speed tests on the Ethernet connections as well as the file transfers. I judged how easy the docks were to use as well as the various design factors I described earlier. I made spreadsheets and had enough wires snaking around my work area that my cat stayed off my desk for three weeks (a new record).

As new docking stations come out and we find models worthy of testing, (there are a couple from Ugreen we have our eye on), we'll update this guide accordingly.

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Other laptop docking stations we tested

Plugable USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 Hub

I was hoping the Plugable USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 Hub would make a good budget pick. Its small size makes it seem more like a hub than a dock, but it requires power from the included DC adapter, so I tested it as a dock. I liked how little space it took up, but it was almost too small — it was too lightweight to lay flat on my desk when all the cables were plugged in. It has just three Thunderbolt 4 ports. That's not a ton, but TB4 ports are certainly versatile, handling monitors and other higher-specced peripherals. It's only $100 (Plugable even includes an HDMI to USB-C adapter) which is a pretty great price for multiple Thunderbolt connections. I experienced some display lags in my tests, so I hesitate to give it a full recommendation.

Plugable TBT4-UDZ

When I pulled the Plugable TBT4-UDZ Thunderbolt 4 out of the box, I was convinced it would make the cut: It has a practical upright design, an attractive metal finish, and the host connection is TB4. While there are plenty of USB-A and monitor ports, there's just one downstream USB-C. A modern dock, particularly one that costs $300, should let you run, say, a USB-C cam and mic at the same time. Otherwise, it's pretty limiting.

Anker 575 USB-C

At $250 (and more often $235), the Anker 575 USB-C could make for a good budget pick for Windows. It performed well with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but had trouble with the third screen, the 4K webcam and headphone jack when connected to the MacBook Pro. It's quite compact, which means it can get wobbly when a bunch of cables are plugged in, but it has a good selection of ports and was able to handle my basic setup well.

Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4

Belkin's Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a contender for a Thunderbolt 4 alternative. It has nearly the same ports as the AD2010 (minus the microSD slot) and an attractive rounded design — but it's $90 more, so I'd only recommend getting it if you find it on sale.

Acer USB Type-C Dock

Acer's USB Type-C Dock D501 costs $10 more than our Kensington pick for Chromebooks, but it performs similarly and is worth a mention. It has nearly the same ports (including the rather limiting single downstream USB-C) but both the Ethernet and data transfer speeds were faster.

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Docking station FAQs

Are docking stations worth it?

Docking stations are worth it if you have more accessories to plug in than your laptop permits. Say you have a USB-C camera and mic, plus a USB-A mouse, keyboard and streaming light; very few modern laptops have enough connections to support all of that at once. A docking station can make that setup feasible while also giving you extra ports like a gigabit Ethernet connection, and supplying power to your laptop. However, if you just need a few extra USB sockets, you might be better off going with a hub, as those tend to be cheaper.

How much does a laptop dock cost?

Laptop docking stations tend to be bigger and more expensive than simple USB-A or USB-C hubs, thanks to the wider array of connections. You can find them as low as $50 and they can get as expensive as $450. A reasonable price for a dock with a good selection of ports from a reputable brand will average around $200.

How do I set up my laptop dock?

Most docking stations are plug and play. First, connect the DC power cable to the dock and a wall outlet. Then look for the "host" or upstream port on the dock — it's almost always a USB-C/Thunderbolt port and often branded with an icon of a laptop. Use the provided cable to connect to your computer. After that, you can connect your peripherals to the dock and they should be ready to use with your laptop. A few docking stations, particularly those that handle more complex monitor setups, require a driver. The instructions that come with your dock will point you to a website where you can download that companion software.

Does a laptop charge on a docking station?

Nearly all docking stations allow you to charge your laptop through the host connection (the cable running from the dock to your computer). That capability, plus the higher number of ports is what separates a docking station from a hub. Docks can pass on between 65W and 100W of power to laptops, and nearly all include a DC adapter.

Are all docking stations compatible with all laptops?

No, not all docking stations are compatible with every laptop. In our tests, the Chromebook had the biggest compatibility issues, the Dell PC had the least, and the MacBook fell somewhere in between. All docks will list which brands and models they work with on the online product page — be sure to also check the generation of your laptop as some docks can't support certain chips.

What are some popular docking station brands?

Kensington, Anker, Pluggable and Belkin are reputable and well-known brands making docking stations for all laptops. Lenovo, Dell and HP all make docks that will work with their own computers as well as other brands.