What's the difference between MagSafe and Qi wireless charging?

MagSafe seemed like a potential gimmick when Apple introduced it on the iPhone 12, leveraging the same branding it had long used for magnetic MacBook chargers. But the simple idea to add a ring of magnets around the wireless charging coil already found in previous iPhones turned out to be more than a way to sell overpriced accessories (though it certainly accomplished that, too). Once you've experienced the ease of snapping your phone onto a charging stand or one of the best MagSafe power banks, you'll never want to fiddle with USB-C cables ever again.

In fact, MagSafe proved so useful that the Android world decided to adopt it from Apple. On non-Apple devices, the magnetic charging ring is part of the Qi2 spec, so rather than calling it MagSafe you should look for a Qi2 label. They're functionally identical though, so you can snap Qi2 phones and cases directly onto MagSafe-branded accessories.

So far, only a few Android phones have integrated Qi2 directly on-device, most notably in the form of the PixelSnap ecosystem on the Google Pixel 10. Other companies have integrated it into accessories, with Samsung going so far as to claim people don't need on-device Qi2 because they can simply buy an extra phone case with Qi2 magnets onboard (a position the company reiterated during the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8).

With so many developments in the space, some users are bound to wonder whether Qi2 is the same thing as MagSafe, and if so, why it goes by a different name. The answer is, as you might expect, a matter of corporate branding, but also one of control.