Apple revives MagSafe with new wireless chargers and cases for iPhone

Apple has long retired its MagSafe power ports, but apparently it has yet to let go of the name. The company has just announced new wireless chargers and cases that have inherited the MagSafe moniker. The MagSafe brand will also be applied to a new set of accessories, which include a magnetic wallet that snaps to the back of the iPhone. There’s a new leather cover that switches the phone into a clock mode. There also appears to be a folding charger for both the iPhone and Apple Watch. The chargers are able to deliver up to 15W of power.

