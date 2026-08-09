The downsides of switching from iPhone to Android

I've been an Android user my entire life, starting out with a Samsung Galaxy Ace, then sticking mostly with OnePlus phones thanks to their excellent value for money. I finally made the big switch to iOS with the iPhone 15 Pro Max — driving it through three iterations of the OS before jumping back to Android with the OnePlus 15. As premium as the iPhone experience was, there are things that Android just handled better for me, so I assumed the switch back would feel like coming home. It did in many ways, but I can now see why there's friction when moving between the two platforms.

The switch itself is no longer the headache it used to be. You don't need third-party apps just to be able to migrate, say, your WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android. Plus, if you're already tied into the Google suite, things like your contacts, photos and calendar events are automatically carried over. If you pay for Apple services like iCloud+, you can still access your files via a browser, but it would make more sense to switch to Google One, which works better for Android.

Generally speaking, iPhones also have most Android phones beat on the software front. Manufacturers like Google and Samsung promise up to seven years of OS updates, but Apple has a proven track record of delivering long-term software support. Most Android manufacturers still only offer around three or four years of updates.