Android 17 includes better iOS file sharing and a forced break for addictive apps

Google mission to add an extra layer of polish to its mobile OS continues with Android 17. With last year's update, the company focused on upgrading its notification experience and adding a big-screen desktop mode. Android 17, not surprisingly, will lean into more integration with Google's Gemini (including the nifty ability to create app automations). But if you're not into AI, there are still a few notable additions, especially when it comes to file sharing with iOS, 3D emojis and reining in addictive apps.

Google surprised us all last year when it added support for Apple's AirDrop in Android's Quick Share feature on Pixel 10, 9 and 8a phones, and we've heard official word that it's expanding that feature to more devices soon. Today on the Android Show livestream, ahead of Google I/O, Google confirmed that the feature already works on Samsung's Galaxy S26, Oppo's Find X9 and N6 and Vivo's X300 Ultra. The company also revealed it will be heading to Samsung's S25, S24 and recent foldable lineup; OPPO's Find X8; the OnePlus 15; and Honor's Magic V6 and V8 Pro "this year."

While you wait, the company is adding the ability to generate QR codes on any Android phone today to let you quickly share files with iOS users over the cloud.Google also says Quick Share is headed to popular apps like Whatsapp "soon." It's unclear why that feature isn't broadly accessible to every app on Android, without additional developer work, similar to iOS's ubiquitous sharing options. And speaking of iOS, Google also says it's worked together with Apple to make it easier for people to switch from iOS to Android devices. Apple confirmed that the feature is a part of the new iOS 26.5 update.

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As for those 3D emojis, they're precisely what they sound like: Sightly more realistic three-dimensional emoji. You can definitely call this progress for Google, as the last time we've seen some major emoji evolution was almost a decade ago in Android Oreo O, when the company moved away from undefined amorphous blobs, towards a flatter and more distinctive design. Hopefully this upgrade is a presage of more design changes coming to Android 17.

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A potentially more useful new feature in Android 17 is Pause Point, a 10-second delay that appears when you open distracting apps, giving you a chance to rethink your life choices before doomscrolling on TikTok for an hour. During that window, you can set a timer for the destructive app you want to use, do a quick breathing exercise or hop to a healthier app option like Fitbit.

Google pitches Pause Point as a more practical way to stop distracted browsing than a total lockout, and it's harder to snooze than a typical app timer. As someone who's absolutely guilty of wasting too much time on TikTok, Pause Point actually sounds compelling. It's also interesting to see that Google actually added friction to turn off the feature — doing so requires a full restart, which gives you even more time to rethink your social media browsing habits.

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Ironically, Android 17 is also making it easier to produce content for social media, while also making it a bit more annoying to browse. Google's new Screen reactions feature lets you quickly record an overlayed video on top of whatever is on your screen — perfect for chatting about the latest news or gossip. Most social media apps offer similar capabilities, but it's potentially more useful as a core part of Android, since people could also use it to share commentary videos with friends and family, without broadcasting them to the world. (Even more ironically, Android 17 also features a slew of new features for polishing your Instagram videos.)

Update 5/12/26 2:30PM: Added more details about AirDrop compatibility and a 3D Emoji image.