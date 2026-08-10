Future Apple Watches may include more screen sizes or even a model with no display

Apple is planning for a major overhaul of its smartwatches, but it still doesn't know which direction it will take, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While we're not expecting any major changes with the upcoming Series 12 and Ultra 4 models of the Apple Watch, the company has reportedly been exploring several options for an eventual redesign of its smartwatch.

To stay competitive in the wearables market that's seeing a rise in devices from Whoop and others without displays, Gurman said that Apple is "considering new devices with no displays, as well as different types of screens and various sizes." According to Gurman, Apple may be expanding its smartwatch lineup with more premium models beyond the Ultra and Hermès models, but also lowering the entry point with a more affordable option than the Apple Watch SE. Gurman added that Apple hasn't committed to how it will shake up the next generation of smartwatches, but previously reported that we're still a year or two out from an expected redesign.

While not as big as a design revamp, Gurman said that Apple is going to bring back the Apple Watch's ceramic case option in 2026 or 2027, along with new watch colors and bands as well as health and fitness feature upgrades. Regardless of what the next Apple Watch is going to look like, Gurman predicted that the next-gen smartwatch will better incorporate the revamped Siri.