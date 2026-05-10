Whoop will soon offer users in-app video consultations with licensed clinicians

Starting this summer, Whoop users in the US will have access to on-demand video consultations with licensed clinicians from within the fitness tracker's app. Along with that, the wearables company also announced on Friday that it is adding support for Electronic Health Record (EHR) syncing, so members and the clinicians they connect with will be able to easily pull up their medical histories.

"Unlike traditional healthcare experiences that rely on brief, episodic snapshots, these consultations begin with a comprehensive understanding of the member's health, powered by months of continuous data and, when available, bloodwork and medical history," Whoop said in a press release. It hasn't yet revealed how much this service will cost.

Whoop also announced new AI features coming to the app: My Memory, where users can customize the "personal context" that goes into their coaching, and Proactive Check-Ins, which will provide users with training and recovery recommendations based on what's going on in their life. The announcement comes right on the heels of Google unveiling its new Fitbit Air, which, much like Whoop's device, is a screenless fitness wearable.