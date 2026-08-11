Abbott partners with Google Health for AI-powered glucose monitoring

Health care company Abbott has entered into a partnership to connect Google Health to its Lingo continuous glucose monitor (CGM). According to the press release, this multi-year collaboration will allow users of the over-the-counter Lingo device to see their metabolic data within the Google Health app, which could help a person "make better lifestyle and nutrition choices in the moment." The Lingo data can also be shared with the Google Health Coach, which offers AI-driven recommendations based on an individual's information.

Lingo is explicitly intended for adults who are not using insulin. Engadget reported on the growing trend of non-diabetics using continuous glucose monitors back in 2023 and found little research that supported the benefits for that population to track blood sugar spikes so closely.

An article from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published earlier this year reiterated that the health benefits of a CGM for non-diabetics are pretty hazy. Using the devices might keep nutrition information top of mind and lead to a person making better dietary choices. But since a non-diabetic body is capable of regulating most glucose spikes, an over-emphasis on blood sugar might just as easily lead to poor eating habits by trying to keep the readings unnecessarily low.

Additionally, getting a useful interpretation from results isn't something the average person should be expected to do. When Engadget spoke with Idrees Mughal, known on TikTok as Dr. Idz, he emphasized that even as a trained medical doctor, he would want to reference additional data points to make an assessment from CGM results. For a layperson, "you don't even know how to interpret it. So it's going to be completely useless," he told Engadget.

It's possible this Abbott—Google alliance could turn up some useful insights about those non-diabetic use cases. As part of their deal, the companies will be "conducting one of the largest real-world metabolic health studies to date, integrating continuous glucose, wearable, laboratory and survey data to uncover connections between activity, sleep, wellbeing and metabolic health, informing more personalized guidance that supports healthier day-to-day decisions." But it also wouldn't be surprising if the findings suggest more people buy Lingo devices or subscribe to the Google Health Premium subscription. And bear in mind: it's always worth speaking with your primary care physician before making any changes to your health habits, including diet.