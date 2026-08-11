Can you wear your headphones while driving? It depends on the state
Your car has speakers for a reason.
Sometimes, when you've gotten a snazzy new piece of tech, like a pair of high-end headphones, it can be hard to want to part with it even for a minute. But what about when you're going for a drive? The legality of wearing headphones while driving can vary drastically based on what state you're in, whether they're covering both ears and if your usage of them is deemed dangerous.
Where can you wear your headphones while driving?
Surprisingly, no state has a law completely banning all instances of headphones while driving. Arizona, Texas, Alabama and many other states have no restrictions on headphone use at all, even when they cover both ears. However, although there may be no explicit headphone restrictions, if your usage coincides with using your phone while driving, you could still get into hot water for violating distracted driving laws in places like Nevada or Michigan.
Some states, like Louisiana, California, Maryland and Washington, do have laws prohibiting using headphones in or on both ears, but using an earbud in only one ear is allowed. For other areas, restrictions are more specific — states like Colorado and Georgia only allow one earbud in if the driver is making a phone call, while Alaska offers an exception for utilizing GPS systems. With so many technicalities, it's best to check the specific statutes of your state on both headphones and distracted driving laws.
Should you drive while wearing headphones?
Even though most states don't restrict wearing headphones while driving, doing so is antithetical to basic road safety. One of the most important parts of driving is being aware of your surroundings, both visually and sonically. Wearing headphones while driving — especially if you cover both ears — severely hinders your ability to hear things like sirens, approaching cars and honks.
Aside from the danger, driving while using headphones also puts you at risk legally, even if the activity itself isn't outright banned. It can be classified by law enforcement as distracted or even reckless driving if it hinders your ability on the road, and if you get into an accident while wearing headphones, you can be opened up to a lawsuit whether you were at fault or not. Driving with headphones can be viewed as negligence, even with an accident you didn't cause. In a state with comparative or contributory negligence laws, you can be given a reduced financial payout — or none at all.
Almost every car is equipped with some kind of way to connect your music or phone calls to your speakers, whether it's a direct Bluetooth connection, AUX cord or USB port. If none of these options are available, it's still easily remedied with the purchase of an FM adapter, which can connect to your device and transmit your music and phone calls over the radio. At the end of the day, there's really no good reason to be driving with headphones on — the risks far outweigh any benefits.