The best noise-canceling headphones for 2024

If you’ve ever tried listening to your favorite playlist only to have it drowned out by chatty commuters, airplane engines or other distracting noises, you might want to consider some headphones with active noise cancelation (ANC). Whether you’re working in a bustling coffee shop, catching a flight, or just trying to focus at home, a good pair of headphones with ANC will block out those distracting outside sounds so you can fully immerse yourself in your music, podcasts, or that new audiobook you’ve been dying to finish.

Noise-canceling headphones are designed for all kinds of situations, and each model will be a little different. Some feature plush memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband for all-day comfort, ideal for long listening sessions. It’s also worth considering a pair of headphones that offer hours of battery life that will keep the music going from morning meetings to evening workouts. If you’re after high-end sound quality and smart features like customizable ANC, there’s a pair out there that will suit your needs.

How to choose the best noise-canceling headphones for you

Design

When you’re shopping for a pair of wireless headphones, the first thing you’ll need to decide on is wear style. Do you prefer on-ear or over-ear headphones? For the purposes of this guide, I focus on the over-ear style as that’s what most noise-canceling headphones are nowadays. Sure, you can find on-ear models with ANC, but over-ear, active noise-canceling headphones are much more effective at blocking outside sounds since your ears are completely covered.

For gamers, there are also gaming headsets that feature noise cancellation — some even have detachable microphones, so they can double as over-ear headphones. However, for the purpose of this article, we’re only going to be focusing on noise-canceling headphones rather than headsets. Look for models with a comfortable headband and memory foam ear cups to ensure you can wear them for extended periods without discomfort.

Type of noise cancellation

Next, you’ll want to look at the type of ANC a set of headphones offers. You’ll come across terms like “hybrid active noise cancellation” or “hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation,” and there are key differences between the two. A hybrid ANC setup uses microphones on the inside and on the outside of the device to detect outside noise and cancel it out. By analyzing input from both mics, a hybrid system can combat more sounds than “regular” ANC, but it does so at a constant level that doesn’t change.

Adaptive ANC takes the hybrid configuration a step further by continuously adjusting the noise cancellation for changes in your environment and any leakage around the padding of the ear cups. Adaptive noise-canceling also does a better job with wind noise, which can really kill your vibe while using headphones outdoors. For the purposes of this best headphones list, I’m only considering products with hybrid ANC or adaptive ANC setups because those are the most effective at blocking noise and improving your overall listening experience.

Customization

You’ll also want to check to see if the ANC system on a prospective set of headphones offers adjustable levels of noise cancellation or presets. These can help you dial in the amount of ANC you need for various environments, but it can also help you save battery life. Master & Dynamic, for example, has ANC presets that provide both maximum noise blocking and more efficient cancellation that is more energy efficient. Other companies may include a slider in their companion apps that let you adjust the ANC level to your liking. Some high-end models even allow you to fine-tune the ANC for specific types of environments.

How we test noise-canceling headphones

The primary way we test headphones is to wear them as much as possible. I prefer to do this over a one-to-two-week period, but sometimes deadlines don’t allow it. During this time, I listen to a mix of music and podcasts, while also using the headphones to take both voice and video calls.

Since battery life for headphones can be 30 hours or more, I drain the battery with looping music and the volume set at a comfortable level (usually around 75 percent). Due to the longer battery estimates, I’ll typically power the headphones off several times and leave them that way during a review. This simulates real-world use and keeps me from having to constantly monitor the process for over 24 straight hours.

To test ANC performance specifically, I use headphones in a variety of environments, from noisy coffee shops to quiet home offices. When my schedule allows, I use them during air travel since plane noise is a massive distraction to both work and relaxation. Even if I can’t hop on a flight, I’ll simulate a constant roar with white noise machines, bathroom fans, vacuums and more. I also make note of how well each device blocks human voices, which are a key stumbling block for a lot of ANC headphones.

ANC-related features are something else to consider. Here, I do a thorough review of companion apps, testing each feature as I work through the software. Any holdovers from previous models are double checked for improvements or regression. If the headphones I’m testing are an updated version of a previous model, I’ll spend time getting reacquainted with the older set. Ditto for the closest competition for each new set of headphones that I review.

Best noise-canceling headphones of 2024

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best noise-canceling headphones overall Sony WH-1000XM5 Connectivity: Bluetooth | ANC type: Hybrid Adaptive | Customizable ANC: Yes | Max battery life with ANC: 30 hours | Transparency mode: Yes Read our full review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony opted for two audio chips on its 1000XM5 over-ear headphones, adding a V1 Integrated Processor alongside its QN1 HD Noise Canceling Processor chip to bolster distraction blocking. The company outfitted the M5 with eight total mics, doubling the number of microphones that detect distractions and help block unwanted background noise. On top of that, there’s an automatic ANC optimizer that adjusts in real time to ensure you always get the best listening experience even with changes in how the headphones fit and the level of clamor in your environment. The result is the best noise-canceling setup available in terms of pure sound blocking — and, thanks to Sony’s tweaks, the M5 is better in the frequency range that includes human voices. Sony has been cramming its flagship headphones with features for years, so you get a lot of conveniences on the 1000XM5 that other companies don’t offer. Things like automatic pausing with Speak-to-Chat, Quick Attention mode, 360 Reality Audio support and compression-fighting DSEE Extreme audio upscaling. There are tools here that are available on other Sony headphones as well, like Adaptive Sound Control that automatically changes settings based on your activity or location, which you can finetune to your preferences to achieve better noise reduction Somehow, Sony also found a way to enhance the already stellar sound profile of the M4, though the improvement is mostly only noticeable in the finer details of songs. There’s more depth, so everything sounds more immersive, but the overall audio has better clarity too. This brings the texture of an acoustic guitar or the intricacies of Jake White’s trademark guitar sounds to your ears in a novel manner. The headphones also offer plenty of bass, but provide only the oomph when needed and not a drop more. Pros Supreme comfort

Great sound

Powerful ANC

30-hour battery life Cons More expensive than the M4

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best noise-canceling headphones - runner up Bose QuietComfort Ultra Connectivity: Bluetooth | ANC type: Hybrid Adaptive | Customizable ANC: Yes | Max battery life with ANC: 24 hours | Transparency mode: Yes Read our full review of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bose’s unique take on spatial audio may be the headline feature on its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but the company didn’t overlook ANC on this model. Described as “the quietest quiet” available on any of its headphones yet, the ANC here is noticeably better than the Bose 700 and iconic QuietComfort Headphones. This is due in part to microphone enhancements that also improve call quality. The changes are especially apparent when dealing with the hard-to-combat frequency range of people talking. The company also offers presets that mix ANC, transparency mode and its spatial Immersive Audio, allowing you to quickly switch the sound to match your surroundings. And if that wasn’t enough, the touch controls make these over-ear headphones a breeze to use — so you get good noise cancelation, good sound and extra convenience bundled in this package. While the spatial sound feature is a bit of a mixed bag, the stock tuning on the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones is still good – even before you switch on Immersive Audio. Bose has generally lagged the competition in terms of sonic prowess, but these over-ear headphones show that gap is narrowing. There’s a dash more bass to enhance a default sound profile that’s warmer, clearer and more inviting than previous Bose models, resulting in good sound overall. When Immersive Audio hits, it’s amazing and the audio quality is truly remarkable. But, the company is relying on signal processing rather than specially crafted content so the results vary. Pros Excellent ANC

Improved audio

Clearer transparency mode

Comfy Cons Expensive

Immersive Audio is inconsistent

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best budget noise-canceling headphones Sony WH-CH720N Connectivity: Bluetooth | ANC type: Hybrid | Customizable ANC: Yes | Max battery life with ANC: 35 hours | Transparency mode: Yes Read our full review of the Sony WH-CH720N The WH-CH720N won’t win any design awards with these over-ear headphones, but what you get for the price is well worth some aesthetic sacrifices. Due to their all-plastic construction, the CH720N are super lightweight and comfy, allowing you to wear them for hours at a time. The ANC isn’t as robust in these budget headphones as that in more expensive headphones, but it’s above average for products in this price range. Toss in customizability and a handy transparency mode, and you’ve got a solid device that costs only $150 — and regularly goes for around $100. In addition to decent noise reduction for a small investment, the CH720N has 35-hour battery life, physical controls, DSEE upscaling and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. You can also adjust both the EQ and the level of ambient sound. Plus, the company’s ever-present Adaptive Sound Control can automatically switch the sound settings based on your activity or location. Last but not least, the overall sound quality is really impressive for headphones at this price. There’s plenty of detail and subtlety in the audio; you can really hear the gritty texture of distorted guitars and near-pristine acoustic instruments. Pros Affordably priced

Lightweight and comfy

Great sound quality

Some handy features Cons ANC struggles in certain environments

Lots of plastic

No automatic pausing

Other noise-canceling headphones we tested

AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max are premium, well-designed headphones that incorporate all of the best features you find on standard AirPods: solid noise cancelation, spatial audio and easy Siri access. However, their $550 starting price makes them almost prohibitively expensive, even for those with Apple devices. There are better options available at lower prices.

Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace is an excellent debut for the company’s first headphones. The combination of refined design, great sound quality and home theater tricks creates a unique formula. However, ANC performance is just okay and key functionality is still in the works for many users.

Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro lacks basic features like automatic pausing, and multipoint connectivity is only available on Android. Moreover, they’re not very comfortable for people with larger heads. Overall sound quality is improved, though, and voice performance on calls is well above average.

Noise-canceling headphones FAQs

Does noise cancellation block all noise?

Noise cancellation doesn’t block out all noise, though it does drastically reduce the volume of most external sounds.

Is there a difference between wired vs wireless noise-canceling headphones?

In terms of sound quality, if you have two headphones — one wired and one wireless — with similar specs, the difference is going to be very minimal. However, wireless headphones offer more convenience, allowing you to move around more freely with your headphones on, which is why they often feature noise cancellation to minimize external sounds.

Does noise cancellation impact sound quality?

ANC does bear some weight on sound quality, but the impact of this often doesn’t outweigh the benefits. Noise cancellation reduces ambient noise, allowing a greater focus on audio detail. For audiophiles, however, there may be a small difference in sound fidelity when ANC is turned on.