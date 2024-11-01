The best wireless headphones for 2024: Bluetooth options for every budget

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Wireless headphones have become the go-to choice for so many people, and it’s easy to see why. They offer the freedom to move without tangled cables holding you back, and modern Bluetooth connections are more reliable than ever. On top of that, many wireless headphones deliver higher-quality sound than you’d expect, with impressive features like adaptive ANC (active noise cancelation) to block out distractions. Many wireless headphones now offer better battery life, too, giving you more uninterrupted playback whether you're commuting, working out, or just kicking back with your favorite tunes.

Of course, some wireless headphones stand out from the rest, which is why Engadget has tested and reviewed the most popular options to help you find the perfect pair. Our picks are based on a mix of essential features like sound quality, ANC performance, comfort, and handy extras like companion apps for customization. Whether you’re after premium sound or a budget-friendly option, there’s a pair of wireless headphones for everyone.

How to choose the best wireless headphones for you

When it comes to shopping for a good pair of wireless headphones, the first thing you’ll need to decide on is wear style. Do you prefer on-ear or over-ear headphones? For the purposes of our buyer’s guide, we focus on the over-ear style as that’s what most noise-canceling headphones are nowadays. Sure, you can find on-ear models with ANC, but over-ear designs are much more effective at blocking sound. Speaking of noise cancellation, you’ll want to determine early on if you even want that. If you frequently crank up the beats in noisy environments, you’ll want to not only make sure it’s there, but also make sure it’s good, preferably with adaptive ANC. If you plan to use your new headphones in quieter spaces, skipping ANC can save you some money.

The next area to consider is features. We recommend trying to get the most bang for your buck, but as you’re shopping around you should determine which items are must-haves and what you can live without. And don’t take basic things like automatic pausing and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for granted, as not all companies include them. We also suggest reading reviews to see how well a company’s more advanced features work. This will help you decide if those are something you’re willing to (likely) pay extra for. Keep an eye on better battery life estimates to avoid disappointment, as some manufacturers promise more hours than real-world testing delivers. And don’t be easily swayed by lofty promises about call quality without verifying them.

Sound can be subjective, so we recommend trying before you buy if at all possible. We understand this isn’t easy at a time when we’re doing most of our shopping online. But trying on a set of headphones and listening to them for a few minutes can save you from an expensive case of buyer’s remorse. We also recommend paying attention to things like Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio and other immersive formats. Not all headphones support them, so you’ll want to make sure a perspective pair does if that sort of thing excites you. If you plan to use your headphones for other media besides music, checking for latency is also a must — some delay can impact playback for things like movies or games, even if most true wireless headphones now offer minimal lag.

How we test over-ear headphones

The primary way we test wireless headphones is to wear them as much as possible. We prefer to do this over a one- to two-week period, but sometimes embargoes don’t allow it. During this time, we listen to a mix of music and podcasts, while also using the earbuds to take both voice and video calls. Since battery life for headphones can be 30 hours or more, we drain the battery with looping music and the volume set at a comfortable level (usually around 75 percent). Due to the longer battery estimates, we’ll typically power the headphones off several times and leave them during a review. This simulates real-world use and keeps us from having to constantly monitor the process for over 24 straight hours.

To judge the best Bluetooth headphones, we focus on higher-quality audio by listening to a variety of genres and paying close attention to how each style sounds. We also test at both low and high volumes to check for consistency in the tuning. To assess the quality of phone calls, we’ll record audio samples with the headphones’ microphones as well as have third parties call us.

When it comes to features, we do a thorough review of companion apps, testing each feature as we work through the software. Any holdovers from previous models are double checked for improvements or regression. If the headphones we’re testing are an updated version of a previous model, we’ll spend time getting reacquainted with the older set. Ditto for the closest competition for each new set of headphones that we review.

Best wireless headphones

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best wireless headphones overall Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Weight: 0.55 pounds | Water resistance: None Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review Sony’s 1000X line has been our top pick for best wireless headphone for a long time now. Until another company can pack in as many high-quality features as Sony, and do so with a mix of excellent sound quality and effective ANC, the crown is safe. With the WH-1000XM5, Sony redesigned its flagship headphones, making them way more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. This is an important factor to consider when purchasing over-ear headphones. We also noticed in our tests that the company made noticeable improvements to the active noise cancellation, thanks to a separate V1 chip in addition to the QN1 that was inside the M4. There are now eight total ANC mics as well – the previous model only had four. This all combines to better block background noise and high frequencies, including human voices. The 1000XM5 still has all of the features that typically make Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones showstoppers. That includes 30-hour battery life and crisp, clear sound with balanced tuning and punchy bass. A combo of touch controls and physical buttons give you on-board access to music, calls and noise modes without reaching for your phone. Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses audio when you begin talking, and like previous Sony headphones, the M5 can change noise modes based on your activity or location. Plus, this pair of headphones offers better call quality than most of the competition. The only real downside is that they’re $50 more than the WH-1000XM4 at full price ($400). Pros Supreme comfort

Great sound

Powerful ANC

30-hour battery life Cons More expensive than the M4

Occasional audio issues on macOS $348 at Amazon

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best wireless headphones runner up - best sound quality Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Weight: 10.8 ounces | Water resistance: None Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e review An upgraded version of the Px7 S2, the Px7 S2e’s changes are mostly in the sound department. Bowers & Wilkins updated the digital signal processing (DSP) engine for improved performance when streaming music. The changes it introduced include support for up to 24-bit high-resolution streaming from compatible services. The company says it also re-tuned the acoustics for “unmatched detail, dynamics and spaciousness,” which is the more noticeable tweak compared to the previous model. Those promises hold true, too: the Px7 S2e are at the top of our test unit pile in terms of overall sound quality, just like the Px7 S2 has been since their introduction. Bowers & Wilkins kept the rest of what was so great about the Px7 S2 as well. Reliable physical controls don’t lead to any frustration when you use them and the ANC performance is good enough to block out a lot of distractions. Factor in the refined design and overall comfort, and you’ve got a great pair of headphones that rival the best. The Px7 S2e still doesn’t have a lot of the more advanced features that Sony offers, but they sound so good you might not even notice. Pros Impressive sound quality

Better than advertised battery life

Effective noise cancellation

Comfy fit

Refined design Cons Call quality

Very basic EQ customization

Subpar Pass-Through mode audio

Automatic pausing needs refining $399 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $399 at World Wide Stereo$399 at Abt Electronics

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best noise-canceling wireless headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 24 hours | Water resistance: None Read our full review of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bose’s unique take on spatial audio may be the headline feature on its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but the company didn’t overlook ANC on this model (Make no mistake — Sony takes the crown here for best ANC, but this Bose model is a close second.) Described as “the quietest quiet” available on any of its headphones yet, the ANC here is noticeably better than the Bose 700 and iconic QuietComfort Headphones. This is due in part to microphone enhancements that also improve call quality. The changes are especially apparent when dealing with the hard-to-combat frequency range of people talking. The company also offers presets that mix ANC, transparency mode and its spatial Immersive Audio, allowing you to quickly switch the sound to match your surroundings. And if that wasn’t enough, the touch controls make these over-ear headphones a breeze to use — so you get good noise cancelation, good sound and extra convenience bundled in this package. While the spatial sound feature is a bit of a mixed bag, the stock tuning on the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones is still good – even before you switch on Immersive Audio. Bose has generally lagged the competition in terms of sonic prowess, but these over-ear headphones show that gap is narrowing. There’s a dash more bass to enhance a default sound profile that’s warmer, clearer and more inviting than previous Bose models, resulting in good sound overall. When Immersive Audio hits, it’s amazing and the audio quality is truly remarkable. But, the company is relying on signal processing rather than specially crafted content so the results vary. Pros Excellent ANC

Improved audio

Clearer transparency mode

Comfy Cons Expensive

Immersive Audio is inconsistent

No USB-C audio $329 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $329 at Walmart$429 at Adorama

Technics Best battery life on wireless headphones Technics EAH-A800-K Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 50 hours | Weight: 0.65 pounds | Water resistance: None Back at CES 2022, Panasonic announced the EAH-A800: a new set of active noise canceling headphones under the iconic Technics brand. While most of the features are what you see on any number of wireless headphones, one figure stood out. The company says you can expect up to 50 hours of battery life on the A800, and that’s with active noise cancellation enabled. While we haven't put them through the full review analysis, I have already tested them on a long flight. The ANC is impressive and they’re comfortable enough to avoid becoming a burden after several hours or many long listening sessions. Sound quality is also quite good (there’s LDAC support, too) and there are enough features here to justify the premium price tag. Pros 50-hour battery life with ANC turned on

Comfortable design

Good sound quality Cons On the expensive side $298 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $350 at Adorama

MASTER & DYNAMIC Best wireless headphones design Master & Dynamic MW75 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 28 hours | Weight: 0.75 pounds | Water resistance: None While Master & Dynamic is known for its design prowess, the company’s over-ear headphones were due for a refresh. With the MW75 that debuted in June, the company opted for a look that takes cues from its MG20 gaming headphones and mixes them with a combo of aluminum, leather and tempered glass. The company’s trademark sound quality returns with multiple ANC modes and ambient sound options for a range of situations. At $599, the high-end looks don’t come cheap, but if you’re looking for something beyond the pure plastic fashion of most headphones, M&D has you covered. Pros Luxurious design made with premium materials

Multiple ANC modes Cons Extremely expensive $599 at Amazon

Other wireless headphones we tested

AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max are premium, well-designed over-ear headphones that incorporate all of the best features you find on standard AirPods: solid noise cancelation, spatial audio and easy Siri access. However, their $550 starting price makes them almost prohibitively expensive, even for Apple users. There are better options available at lower prices, but if you can pick up the AirPods Max at a steep discount, they might be worthwhile for the biggest Apple fans among us.

Dyson On-Trac

The On-Trac headphones have an almost infinitely customizable design, and that’s what’s most unique about them. The sound profile offers some nice detail, but lacks dynamic range overall. ANC is average at best and there aren’t any advanced features that will make your life easier. Well, except for the hearing health monitor which is actually handy. All told, that’s not a lot in a set of $500 headphones.

Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace is an excellent debut for the company’s first headphones. The combination of refined design, great sound quality and home theater tricks creates a unique formula. However, ANC performance is just okay and key functionality is still in the works for many users.

Sony ULT Wear

If most headphones don’t have the level of bass you desire, the ULT Wear is an option to consider. The low-end thump isn’t for everyone, but there are also plenty of handy features and a refined look to make the $200 set more compelling than many in this price range.

Sony WH-CH720N

While the WH-CH720N are a great affordable option, we prefer the Audio-Technica in the budget category. Sony’s cans are lightweight with good sound quality, but ANC struggles at times and they’re made with a lot of plastic.

Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro lacks basic features like automatic pausing, and multipoint connectivity is only available on Android. Moreover, they’re not very comfortable for people with larger heads. Overall sound quality is improved, though, and voice performance on calls is well above average.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

Bose’s latest flagship model has a lot to offer, but its trademark Immersive Audio feature can be inconsistent across different types of music. There’s still world-class ANC, excellent comfort and a clearer transparency mode, but for the price, the non-Ultra model is a better choice right now.

Master & Dynamic MH40 (2nd gen)

The MH40 are a great set of headphones if you favor crisp, clear and natural sound that isn’t overly tuned. This pair showcases the company’s affinity for leather and metal too, but limited customization and short battery life for non-ANC cans kept this set from making the cut.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8

The company’s trademark pristine sound is on display here, but the Px8 are more expensive and not nearly as comfortable as the Px7 S2.

Wireless headphones FAQs

How can you tell the quality of wireless headphones?

I typically look at three factors: design, sound quality and features. In terms of design, I’m usually looking to see if the build quality of the headphones feels cheap and plasticky. Plenty of companies use plastic, but they can do so in a way that doesn’t look or feel like budget models. For sound quality, I want to hear a nice, even tuning where highs, mids and lows are all well represented. No overly boomy bass or scooped out mids. I also want good clarity where you can pick up fine details and an open, immersive soundstage. Features is typically a distant third, but if a company doesn’t cover basic functionality (automatic pausing, transparency mode, multipoint Bluetooth, etc.) it can be an indication of overall quality.

How do I choose the best quality wireless headphones?

“Best” can be pretty subjective, but I always recommend going to a place where you can listen to the headphones you’re thinking about buying before you commit. Sometimes this isn’t possible, so you’ll want to check return policies. I also recommend doing some research to determine what your priorities are in a new set. Are you an audiophile who wants the best sound quality? Is powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) the most important? Would you rather have conveniences like automatic pausing?

Which brand has the best wireless headphones?

Sony consistently tops our list with its 1000X line. This is mostly due to the combination of sound quality, ANC performance and the truckload of features these headphones pack in. I’ll be the first to tell you that there are better sounding options and other companies, like Bose, offer more effective noise cancellation. But when you add everything up, no one comes close to the full slate of tools Sony puts in its premium headphone line.

Do expensive wireless headphones sound better?

Exorbitant price tags don’t mean better audio quality. Bowers & Wilkins’ headphones are on the high end for wireless noise-canceling models and they sound amazing. However, Audio-Technica’s M50xBT2 is much more affordable and doesn’t have ANC, but these headphones have a warm, natural sound profile that I find very inviting. At the end of the day, it will come down to personal preference, but you don’t need to spend a lot to find great headphones.