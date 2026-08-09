How to use Claude's voice mode

Voice mode is available through the Claude mobile (Android and iOS) and desktop apps, as well as through the web. Anthropic says the feature works best from your phone.

To use voice mode on mobile:

Open the Claude app. Tap the black waveform icon in the lower right corner of the interface (not the microphone icon right next to it). Grant the app microphone permissions if necessary. Start talking. Claude will generate a response once you finish a prompt. Claude will remain in voice mode until you tap Stop.

One thing to keep in mind is Claude's voice mode uses a "turn-based" architecture, meaning the chatbot will listen to you before it generates a response. This is different from ChatGPT's voice mode, which OpenAI recently updated to use a "duplex" architecture. That system gives its GPT-Live models the ability to simultaneously process speech and generate outputs. In practice, that means voice mode sometimes confuses a brief pause for the end of a question or prompt. For that reason, Anthropic recommends asking multi-part questions one at a time instead of all at once. How to select different models Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

You can change the model Claude will use to generate a response from the model picker at the bottom of the interface. See below for a list of available models, followed by a short description from Anthropic.

Haiku : Fastest for quick answers

Sonnet : Most efficient for everyday tasks

Opus: For complex tasks. Only available to paid accounts.

How to use your connected apps

Like with text chat, voice mode can access apps and services you've connected to Claude, including Gmail, Google Calendar and Slack. For example, you can ask Claude to summarize your recent emails. Simply tell Claude the app you want it to use as part of a prompt. If you're accessing a third-party app for the first time, you will need to grant Claude permission to use it.