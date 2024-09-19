The iOS 18.1 public beta is here, bringing Apple Intelligence (almost) to the masses

You can try some of the AI features today if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

Apple Intelligence is edging closer to being ready for primetime. Apple has released the public beta of iOS 18.1, which includes some of the major generative AI features that the company has been talking up over the last few months.

We'll have to wait a few more weeks for the public versions of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 18.1 to bring Apple Intelligence features to everyone with a compatible device. The public betas should be more stable and less risky to install than the developer betas, but it's still definitely worth backing up your data to your computer and/or iCloud before putting this build of iOS 18.1 on your iPhone.

Right now, the only iPhones that support Apple Intelligence are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but that will change on Friday when Apple ships the iPhone 16 lineup. M-series iPads and Macs will support Apple Intelligence too.

For now, you'll need to have your device and Siri language set to US English to access Apple Intelligence tools. If you want to use Apple Intelligence in a language other than English (or in a localized version of English), you may need to wait until at least December for the public versions of the operating systems that support it.

Apple is gradually rolling out Apple Intelligence tools over the coming months, so not all of them will be available right away. The initial wave of features includes the ability to transcribe phone calls (and audio notes in the Notes app) and get summaries of the key details. Writing tools (rewriting, proofreading and summarizing), email prioritization and smart replies, notification summaries and photo clean up features are also on the docket. You'll be able to create memories in the revamped Photos apps and check out the first incarnation of the redesigned, glowing Siri (including the ability to type requests to the assistant).

You'll need to wait longer for certain other features, including ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Image Playground (i.e. image generation) and Siri's ability to better understand personal context. Apple will roll those out over the coming months.

How to get the new Apple Intelligence features

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select the iOS 18 public beta option. Once the iOS 18.1 public beta is available for your device, you'll be able to see it on the software update page. You might need to free up some space before you can install the beta. To enable Apple Intelligence, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist.

The public beta installation process is almost identical on iPad. On your Mac, you'll need to go to System Settings > General > Software Update. Click the info symbol next to the ”Beta updates" option and you should be able to install the iOS 18.1 public beta from there when it's available.