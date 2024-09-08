Genmoji and image-generation tools for iPhone reportedly delayed until iOS 18.2

Many of Apple Intelligence’s most anticipated features will arrive in a trickle well after the release of iOS 18 , and according to Bloomberg ’s Mark Gurman, it could be December before the iPhone will offer things like AI-generated images and custom emoji. Apple Intelligence is expected to make its debut with iOS 18.1 , which Gurman has previously reported will likely come sometime in October. Genmoji and the upcoming image-generation tool, Image Playground, reportedly won’t be among its first features. Instead, Gurman predicts they’ll ship with iOS 18.2, which he says is slated for December.

Apple showed off Genmoji and Image Playground during its June event. With Genmoji, users will be able to create custom emoji from a prompt or make emoji of real people based on their photos. Image Playground, on the other hand, will let users generate images in three styles: Animation, Illustration and Sketch. It’ll be offered as a standalone app and as a built-in tool in other apps, including Messages.