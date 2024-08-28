Apple's latest iOS and iPadOS developer betas include an AI object removal tool for Photos

Apple's latest iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 developer betas are here, and they include a few new Apple Intelligence features. The most notable is a Clean Up tool in the Photos app , which sounds very much like Google's Magic Eraser . The idea is that you'll be able to remove background objects from your snaps without modifying the subject — even if the undesirable item overlaps the person you're focusing on. According to Apple, the tool can remove the shadow and the reflection of an unwanted object too.

The company notes that the Photos app will identify distracting background elements for you, so you should be able to remove them with a tap. Otherwise, you can circle or brush over an object you want to nix. Clean Up works for finer details when you zoom in too. The tool is compatible with every image on your camera roll, including those you took with an earlier iPhone or iPad, or even a DSLR.

There's one other smaller Apple Intelligence update in the latest beta. Those who have been checking out previous builds have been able to receive summaries of multiple Mail and Messages notifications. This feature will now work for other apps.

There are several other Apple Intelligence features that the company has announced but is yet to start testing in developer betas, including image and emoji generation , priority notifications, in-app actions and personal context updates for Siri , availability for other languages and platforms and, of course, ChatGPT integration .

The only devices that support Apple Intelligence features at the minute are the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max , and Macs and iPads with an M1 chip or newer. Anyone with a compatible iPhone or iPad can install the latest iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 developer betas , but it's always worth bearing in mind that betas can have bugs. So be sure to at least back up your data first if you don't have a secondary device for testing and you don't want to run the risk of having any major issues on the phone you use all the time.

Apple Intelligence features are unlikely to be included in the first retail versions of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, which should be available soon after next month's iPhone 16 event . They'll probably start to roll out in iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, which are expected to be available to everyone in October .

