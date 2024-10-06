The first Apple Intelligence features are expected to arrive on October 28

Apple Intelligence will start rolling out on October 28, according to Bloomberg ’s Mark Gurman. Apple said last month that it was targeting October for the release of iOS 18.1 , iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 — which will bring some of the first Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 16 and other Apple devices — but it didn’t set a firm release date at the time. The first wave of Apple Intelligence features will include the text editor and summarization tool, Writing Tools, along with smart audio recording and transcriptions for Mail, Notes, Pages and other apps.

We’ll also likely see the new Memories feature in Photos, which is designed to be an easy-to-use editor for making movies with images from the gallery, and Clean Up, which can remove objects from the background of images. Other Apple Intelligence features, like ChatGPT integration and Genmoji , are expected to come with later versions of iOS 18 that will roll out across the end of the year and early 2025.