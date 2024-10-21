Disney's Daredevil series lands March 4, 2025

It seems like forever ago that Netflix's Daredevil series was cancelled (it was 2018 to be exact), but the Hell's Kitchen superhero/lawyer is finally coming back. Marvel Studios announced that Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, a bit later than it promised back in 2022. The news was revealed during a New York Comic Con panel that featured returning stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin).

Born Again was first announced in 2022 as an 18-episode, two-season order with some returning characters, new faces and a recast Vanessa Fisk (Kingpin's wife). Executive producer Brad Winderbaum said earlier this year that the series would enter Marvel canon as part of the "sacred timeline." That was significant, as Daredevil and other Marvel Television series on Netflix (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist) were always kept separate from the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil has popped up here and there since the series was cancelled, most recently appearing in Marvel Studio's Echo series and catching a brick in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The original Daredevil on Netflix was well-liked by critics and audiences alike, so its cancellation came as a small shock. However, it seemed inevitable once the rival Disney+ streaming service launched, plus the show reportedly didn't generate a massive audience for Netflix and cost a fortune to make