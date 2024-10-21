8BitDo's $40 Analogue 3D controller arrives on March 19

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Peripheral maker 8BitDo has revealed when you'll be able to get your hands on its 64 Controller. This is designed to work with the upcoming Analogue 3D, a remake of the Nintendo 64 that will support 4K output. Pre-orders for the $40 controller are open now. It comes in black or white to match the Analogue 3D and it will ship on March 19.

The peripheral appears to be a version of 8BitDo's Ultimate controller, albeit with only one thumbstick and six control buttons on the face — A, B and the four C buttons. There are four bumper buttons and it appears that you can use either trigger in place of the original N64 controller's Z button (the peripheral is fully remappable thanks to 8BitDo’s Ultimate software).

In a nice nod to the controller's forebear, the thumbstick has an octagonal gate around it. The Hall effect sensor and wear-resistant metal joystick ring should help ensure there's very little chance of suffering from stick drift. The peripheral has a Rumble Pak built in too. This works with both the Analogue 3D and the Nintendo Switch. The 64 Controller is also compatible with PC and Android devices.

The original trident-shaped Nintendo 64 controller remains baffling nearly three decades later. Most people don't have three hands, Nintendo! So, for anyone looking to emulate a N64 game with a controller that actually makes sense, this looks like a strong contender.

Pre-orders for the Analogue 3D also opened on Monday. At the time of writing, the black version is still available. Unfortunately, the console doesn't come with a controller, so if you need one, you'll have to buy it separately.