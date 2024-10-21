Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
8BitDo's $40 Analogue 3D controller arrives on March 19
It's a more sensible take on the N64's classic gamepad.
Peripheral maker 8BitDo has revealed when you'll be able to get your hands on its 64 Controller. This is designed to work with the upcoming Analogue 3D, a remake of the Nintendo 64 that will support 4K output. Pre-orders for the $40 controller are open now. It comes in black or white to match the Analogue 3D and it will ship on March 19.
The peripheral appears to be a version of 8BitDo's Ultimate controller, albeit with only one thumbstick and six control buttons on the face — A, B and the four C buttons. There are four bumper buttons and it appears that you can use either trigger in place of the original N64 controller's Z button (the peripheral is fully remappable thanks to 8BitDo’s Ultimate software).
In a nice nod to the controller's forebear, the thumbstick has an octagonal gate around it. The Hall effect sensor and wear-resistant metal joystick ring should help ensure there's very little chance of suffering from stick drift. The peripheral has a Rumble Pak built in too. This works with both the Analogue 3D and the Nintendo Switch. The 64 Controller is also compatible with PC and Android devices.
The original trident-shaped Nintendo 64 controller remains baffling nearly three decades later. Most people don't have three hands, Nintendo! So, for anyone looking to emulate a N64 game with a controller that actually makes sense, this looks like a strong contender.
Pre-orders for the Analogue 3D also opened on Monday. At the time of writing, the black version is still available. Unfortunately, the console doesn't come with a controller, so if you need one, you'll have to buy it separately.