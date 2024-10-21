The Morning After: We test Canon’s new EOS R5 II
Plus, we review Lower Decks’ final (for now) season.
If you’re after a high-resolution mirrorless camera, most folks in the know will point you to the Sony’s A1. Canon, annoyed at not being everyone’s first choice, is fighting back with its new , a 45-megapixel mirrorless with plenty of bells and whistles.
Engadget’s Steve Dent knows a thing or two about high-end cameras, . It isn’t perfect, but he was impressed by the faster shooting and better autofocus, especially given the A1 is a lot more expensive.
To learn all about the new R5 II and decide if it’s the camera to put at the top of your wish list, read .
Five seasons simply aren’t enough.
The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks starts streaming October 24 on Paramount+. . It’s got the same quirks, but the idea it’s being axed when there’s clearly so much more room for stories in this corner of the Trek universe is ludicrous.
It has successfully argued for more time while the court case is ongoing.
Google has . The search giant lost the initial case, with a federal court ordering it to open Android to alternative app stores. It says to do so would put 100 million Android users to a whole host of security risks.
It’s cheaper than its predecessor.
Amazon has given its basic streaming stick something of a spit and polish, trimming $5 from the price in the process. . Surely, it’s one of the cheapest ways to make any TV in your home smart, so long as you’re happy to be capped at HD resolution.