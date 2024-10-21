The Morning After: We test Canon’s new EOS R5 II

If you’re after a high-resolution mirrorless camera, most folks in the know will point you to the Sony’s A1. Canon, annoyed at not being everyone’s first choice, is fighting back with its new EOS R5 Mark II , a 45-megapixel mirrorless with plenty of bells and whistles.

Engadget’s Steve Dent knows a thing or two about high-end cameras, and he’s spent the last few weeks using the $4,300 shooter . It isn’t perfect, but he was impressed by the faster shooting and better autofocus, especially given the A1 is a lot more expensive.

To learn all about the new R5 II and decide if it’s the camera to put at the top of your wish list, read our in-depth review .

— Dan Cooper

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

The biggest tech stories you missed

Five seasons simply aren’t enough.

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks starts streaming October 24 on Paramount+. I’ve seen the first five of the ten-episode series and can say it’s the same show we know and love . It’s got the same quirks, but the idea it’s being axed when there’s clearly so much more room for stories in this corner of the Trek universe is ludicrous.

Continue Reading.

It has successfully argued for more time while the court case is ongoing.

Google has successfully lobbied for a pause on implementing the remedies laid down in its antitrust battle with Epic Games . The search giant lost the initial case, with a federal court ordering it to open Android to alternative app stores. It says to do so would put 100 million Android users to a whole host of security risks.

Continue Reading.

It’s cheaper than its predecessor.

Amazon

Amazon has given its basic streaming stick something of a spit and polish, trimming $5 from the price in the process. The Fire TV Stick HD will set you back just $35 and even comes with an Alexa-powered remote control . Surely, it’s one of the cheapest ways to make any TV in your home smart, so long as you’re happy to be capped at HD resolution.