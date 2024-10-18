Amazon's new basic streamer is the $35 Fire TV Stick HD

Amazon has given its basic Fire TV Stick what seems to be a rebranding and has even shaved off a few dollars from its pricing. When you visit its old listing on the website, you'll see a note that says "There's a newer model of this product," which links to the new Fire TV Stick HD. We call it a "rebranding," since its specs seem pretty much identical to the company's old basic streamer. It can stream in full HD resolution, comes with HDR support and ships with an Alexa-powered remote control. You can press the Alexa button on its remote to search for shows and launch apps with just a voice command.

The device can run the most popular streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock, and its remote comes with special buttons for Netflix and Prime Video. Unlike the old version that set you back $40, though, the new Fire TV Stick HD has a base price of $35. That's only $5 more than the version that ships with a "lite" remote that has few buttons for control. If you want a streamer that's capable of handing 4K shows and movies, though, this isn't the model to go for. Amazon has several options to choose from, namely the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max with 16GB of storage and the Fire TV Cube that offers hands-free streaming with its built-in mic and speakers.