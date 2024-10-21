The critically acclaimed Neva will get a physical release next year

The indie platformer Neva, from the same developer that made the beloved Gris , is getting a physical edition . It comes out on March 14, 2025 for both the Nintendo Switch and the PS5. Preorders are available now in both standard and deluxe editions.

The standard edition will get you the game and a box. The deluxe edition, however, also ships with a collector’s box, the original soundtrack on CD and an 88-page artbook. Neva has absolutely stunning art design , so that artbook is likely going to be something special.

For the uninitiated, Neva is an indie platformer that came out last week to near-universal rave reviews . We called it “perfect” and a “faultless game” in our official review. That’s high praise, but well-deserved. The graphics and art design are top-tier and the narrative is a masterclass in environmental storytelling. The platforming is also pretty darn great, with “light and responsive” controls.

As for the story, the less said the better. It involves a woman and her wolf as they rely on each other to traverse a dangerous world. Yes, you can pet the wolf. There’s actually an achievement for that. Neva was developed by Nomada Studio and published by Devolver Digital. It’s also available for PC, macOS and Xbox Series X/S, but those platforms aren’t getting a physical edition.