The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will only be sold in Korea and China

Samsung fans interested in the Galaxy Z Fold series may be curious about the the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE), which is coming out on October 25, this Friday. However, this smartphone will only reach stores in Korea and China.

The Galaxy Z Fold SE is 1.5mm thinner and three grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, measuring 1.6mm thick and weighing 236 grams. The inner and outer screens are 8 and 6.5 inches, respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s screens are 7.6 and 6.3 inches, in comparison.

While the Galaxy Fold 6 has 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold SE will have 16GB of RAM, which allows it to perform better at AI tasks courtesy of Samsung’s Galaxy AI . These tasks include real-time conversation interpretation, image editing, summarizing audio and transcription functions. Samsung aims to help users “unleash” their creativity with these and other functions.

The final notable change is the rear camera. The Special Edition rear sensor has been upgraded to 200 megapixels from 50 on the standard model, which is sure to please smartphone photography fans.

Samsung’s suggested price for the Galaxy Z Fold SE is 2,789,600 won, which is approximately $2,025. There are currently no sources mentioning a Chinese price. The Galaxy Fold SE is fundamentally the same as the other Galaxy Z Fold models, but it’s currently the thinnest and lightest one. It’s more challenging to procure if you’re not in Korea or China, but perhaps Samsung will change that in the future.