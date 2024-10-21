Alan Wake 2's upcoming PS5 Pro update will add a 4K ray-tracing mode

Today marks five days before Alan Wake 2 ’s first anniversary, and the developers at Remedy Entertainment have some great news for players. Firstly, those who plan to get the game on PS5 Pro will get to enjoy improved Quality and Performance modes. There will also be a free anniversary update promising many improvements and “cheats.”

The team at Remedy dove deep into Alan Wake 2’s PS5 Pro improvements , but we’ll keep things brief here. Both quality and performance modes depend on Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling method. This allows quality mode to reach an output resolution of 4K while the render resolution is 2,176 x 1,224. Ray-traced reflections are on, but the FPS is only 30. On the other hand, the performance mode also outputs at 4K, but the render resolution is only 1,536 x 864, and there’s no ray-tracing. However, the FPS counter will reach 60.

Remedy also claims that Pro performance mode has improved fog, volumetric lighting, shadow accuracy and image stability. The company further explains that performance mode for the PS5 Pro is superior to the base PS5’s quality mode in terms of output resolution and visual detail. The render detail isn’t exactly the same, but it’s close.

Moving on to the anniversary update , Alan Wake 2 players (all of you, not just PS5 Pro owners) will be able to enjoy improvements like an inverted X axis on mouse and keyboard, DualSense gyro aiming support, haptics support for more items and the Gameplay Assist menu. The menu contains some “features” including invulnerability to damage, immortality, unlimited ammo, flashlight batteries not running out and more.

We aren’t sure about you, but it sounds like a recipe for disaster and chaos, but that’s what some players want. Remedy Entertainment is improving the game’s accessibility first and foremost, and it’s a welcome sight for those who struggle with the currently available control schemes. The anniversary update will be available tomorrow on October 22, while the PS5 Pro enhancements don’t have a release date yet.