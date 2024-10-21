Vampire Survivors is getting a Castlevania expansion, but still no vampires

Vampire Survivors is one of the biggest gaming success stories of recent years and developer Poncle hasn’t taken its foot off the gas. It continues to ship updates and expansions, and the latest is a crossover that (almost) makes all the sense in the world.

Poncle has revealed a DLC based on its biggest inspiration, Castlevania. The studio says it’s “an all-out celebration of Konami’s iconic franchise.”

The largest paid Vampire Survivors expansion to date has more than 20 new characters, such as some Belmonts and Belnades. There are dozens of additional weapons, including eight more whips. As a devotee of the game’s original whip, I’m pleased to hear that. Alucard’s sword, spear and shield are present, as is elemental magic in a first for Vampire Survivors. There will be more than 30 new music tracks as well, with Poncle borrowing dozens of them from the Castlevania series.

What’s more, the DLC will introduce the largest Vampire Survivors level so far, with a whole heap of secrets and bosses to track down. Despite this expansion tying into a series that is all about vampires and vampire hunters, Vampire Survivors still won’t actually feature any vampires — even though we’re “literally at Dracula's castle.” This lack-of-vampires bit continues to be pretty funny.

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania will arrive on Halloween (October 31) on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and mobile. It’ll cost $4.