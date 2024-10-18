Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Samsung and LG OLED TVs are close to all-time lows, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
We've also found discounts on Nintendo Switch games, Sony headphones and Anker power banks.
We're in the awkward stretch between Amazon's October Prime Day event and next month's Black Friday sales, so it's admittedly a slow week for tech deals. Nevertheless, we've found a few steep discounts on premium OLED TVs from Samsung and LG, the entry-level Apple Pencil, our favorite cheap running earbuds, recommended power banks, Sony headphones and more. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still buy today.
Samsung S90C OLED TV (65") for $1,300 at Best Buy ($300 off MSRP): The S90C's QD-OLED panel mixes the typical advantages of an OLED TV — excellent contrast with deep black tones, clear motion, wide viewing angles and so on — with a layer of quantum dots. The latter helps it deliver a wider gamut of more vibrant colors and generally improved brightness compared to traditional OLED sets. This model is from 2023, but it received high marks across the web, and the differences between it and the newer S90D aren't massive. For reference, that updated set costs $300 more as of this writing. We may see further discounts as we get closer to Black Friday, of course, but for now this deal is only about $20 more than the lowest price we've tracked for the 65-inch model. It's also available at Amazon, albeit from a third-party seller.
LG C3 OLED TV (65") for $1,297 at Amazon ($203 off): The LG C3 is another well-regarded premium TV from last year. Its WOLED panel isn't quite as bright or color-rich as a good QD-OLED set, but it offers top-notch contrast, motion response and viewing angles. Like the S90C, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports and can play in 4K at 120Hz, the maximum refresh rate supported by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Unlike the S90C, it supports the popular Dolby Vision HDR format. Its webOS software is generally easier to navigate than Samsung's Tizen platform, too. Outside of select in-store deals and a very brief dip to $1,245 earlier this year, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch variant. Again, there's a newer model available, but most reviews suggest that it's not a huge upgrade, and it costs $300 extra right now.
Sony ULT Wear for $148 at Amazon ($52 off): While the ULT Wear aren't a top pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones, they're worth considering at this price if you prefer a (very) bass-heavy sound profile. Decent active noise cancellation, a refined design, above-average call quality and a solid 40-ish hours of battery life add to the appeal, though again, you really need to be a "basshead" to enjoy them. We gave the pair a score of 78 in our review. This deal marks an all-time low, and it's also available at Walmart.
Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $65 at Walmart ($14 off): Here's a new low for Apple's entry-level iPad stylus. This model doesn't support pressure sensitivity or wireless charging, so those who can afford to step up to one of Apple's more expensive Pencils should do so. But if you just want a pen for casual doodling or note-taking — or if you own a 10th-gen iPad, which doesn't support those better options — this one should do the job at a more palatable price.
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $300 at Amazon ($49 off): Yes, the 13-inch iPad Pro is more iPad than most people need, so dropping another $300 to pair it with a keyboard is definitely overkill. But if you're dead-set on making the Pro your main computer, the keyboard itself is extremely well-made, and this deal does let you save some cash compared to buying from Apple directly. It's another new low.
JLab Go Air Sport for $14 at Amazon ($16 off): The Go Air Sport is the budget pick in our guide to the best running headphones. They aren't the cleanest-sounding set of wireless earbuds around, but their hook-style design stays in place while you're on the move, they have an IP55 water-resistance rating and, most importantly, they're very affordable. This deal is among the lowest prices we've tracked; just clip the $6 on-page coupon, and note that it only applies to the teal colorway. Other colors are also on sale for $20, which is still a decent value.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Xbox Core Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher) + 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $80 at Amazon ($67 off): If you happen to be in the market for a streaming stick and a new Xbox controller, Amazon is bundling its top-end Fire TV Stick with said gamepad at a discount. This is mainly a deal because it includes the "Sky Cipher" version of the Series X/S pad, which usually costs between $60 and $70 on its own. (If you don't care about the color, you'll likely be able to save more by getting the Max and a standard Xbox controller separately around Black Friday.) Amazon is selling this bundle to push the streamer's ability to play Xbox games over the cloud, so it's also throwing in a month of Game Pass Ultimate. The 4K Max still tends to promote Prime Video and other Amazon services above all else, but it's fast, and it supports all the major apps. We've also found it to be a surprisingly decent retro gaming machine.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) for $40 at Woot ($10 off): Amazon subsidiary Woot is running a few discounts on first-party Nintendo Switch games, including this remake of the popular Game Boy Advance puzzle-platformer Mario vs. Donkey Kong. It may not be as good as its predecessor (few games are), but we still called it a "solid mix of challenge and depth" in our review. This is its lowest price to date. Other Nintendo-published games such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Princess Peach: Showtime! are at or near all-time lows as well.
Resident Evil 4 (PS5) for $22 at Amazon ($8 off): In other video game deals, this is an all-time low for the physical PS5 copy of last year's Resident Evil 4 remake. The Xbox version is available for the same price. Just note that you can save a couple bucks through PSN if you don't mind buying digital.
Doom Eternal (PC) for free at Amazon ($40 off, Prime only): This offer has been live for a week now, but it's still worth a PSA: Amazon Prime subscribers can grab the PC version of the wonderfully chaotic FPS Doom Eternal for no extra cost. You'll have to claim it through the Microsoft Store instead of Steam or GOG, but free is free. BioShock Remastered, another classic FPS, is available for the same price.
Anker Prime Power Bank for $90 at Amazon ($40 off): The Anker Prime is the premium pick in our guide to the best power banks. It might be overkill for most, but its hefty 20,000mAh capacity and pair of 100W USB-C ports allow it to recharge multiple laptops, let alone smartphones and tablets, at full speed. There's a 65W USB-A port on top of that, plus a handy display that keeps you updated on the battery's status. We've seen this discount a few times before, but it matches an all-time low. The deal is also available at Anker.com with the code WS7DV2DWW6CW.
Samsung Bar Plus USB flash drive (128GB) for $13 at Amazon ($8 off): The Bar Plus is a basic but dependable thumb drive if all you need is a simple stick to hold and transfer files. We saw this discount during Amazon's October Prime Day sale earlier in the month, but it comes within a dollar of the drive's all-time low all the same. The 128GB model has usually sold between $15 and $20 over the past year.
Lexar Professional 1066x microSD card (1TB) for $75 at Amazon ($15 off): The Professional 1066x is a serviceable (if unspectacular) microSD card we've recommended in the past. This is another leftover Prime Day deal, but it takes about $15 off the street price we’ve typically seen for the 1TB model over the past few months.
Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse for $40 at Amazon ($30 off): We recommend the Basilisk V3 in our gaming mouse buying guide for those who don't mind using a cable and prefer a more ergonomic, right-handed shape. This deal has been live for a couple of weeks but still matches the device's all-time low. Note that Razer released an updated version with an improved sensor earlier this month — we'll test that one soon, but the upgrades appear to be fairly minor in practice.
