Amazon Prime 'free' games for October include BioShock Remastered, Doom Eternal and A Plague Tale: Innocence

Amazon has revealed the extensive list of PC games that Prime members can snap up at no extra cost in October. It's a very solid line up with a little something for everyone, including big hitters, killer indies and, since it's spooky season, a cauldron full of horror games.

BioShock Remastered, Doom Eternal (one of our favorite games of 2020) and A Plague Tale: Innocence are among the most immediately recognizable names on the list. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed , the terrific Death's Door and the icky Scorn are all perhaps worth checking out if you haven't already done so. Nineties kids may be interested in playing a remaster of the sidescroller Gargoyles , which is based on the classic animated series.

A dozen of the games are available now, including BioShock and Doom Eternal. It's worth noting that you'll only be able to claim the latter in regions where the Microsoft Store is available. Here's the full list of what you can claim and when, along with the launcher you can play each game on:

Available now

Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)

Scarf (Amazon Games App)

Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)

The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)

Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)

No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)

BioShock Remastered (GOG)

Doom Eternal (Microsoft Store)

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)

The Gap (Amazon Games App)

October 17

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games Code)

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)

Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)

Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)

October 24

Pumpkin Jack (GOG)

The Gunk (GOG)

Stasis: Bone Totem (Epic Games Store)

Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)

Monster Train (GOG)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)

October 31

A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG)

Death's Door (Epic Games Store)

Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare Collector's Edition (Amazon Games App)

Scorn (GOG)

Coromon (GOG)

As ever, Amazon has refreshed the lineup of games that Prime members can stream on Luna at no extra cost. Fortnite and Trackmania are still in the mix, of course. Ubisoft's arena shooter, XDefiant, is on the list along with another notable name in Alien: Isolation. Amid Evil, Valfaris, Perish, Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine, Tormented Souls, Dusk, Mortal Shell, Doomblade and Monster Harvest are the other games Prime members can stream (almost) for free in October.