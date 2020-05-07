'Scorn' for Xbox Series X is like an H.R. Giger painting come to life

We’re not far into Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event, where the company is showing off gameplay footage from the console for the first time — but we probably have seen the most disturbing trailer we’re going to get today. It’s for Scorn, from Ebb Software, and it seems there’s no better way to describe it than an H.R. Giger painting come to life.

There isn’t really any gameplay to speak of here. It’s more of a mood-setting piece that shows off a world that defies easy description. There are a lot of freaky gray statues, for lack of a better word, that are infused with some pretty gross organic material. There’s also someone walking through the landscape, who releases a disgusting sort of alien from one of the silent faces. You know what? You’re better off just watching the trailer.