'Scorn' for Xbox Series X is like an H.R. Giger painting come to life

No gameplay, just some really bizarre visuals.
Nathan Ingraham
14m ago
We’re not far into Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event, where the company is showing off gameplay footage from the console for the first time — but we probably have seen the most disturbing trailer we’re going to get today. It’s for Scorn, from Ebb Software, and it seems there’s no better way to describe it than an H.R. Giger painting come to life.

There isn’t really any gameplay to speak of here. It’s more of a mood-setting piece that shows off a world that defies easy description. There are a lot of freaky gray statues, for lack of a better word, that are infused with some pretty gross organic material. There’s also someone walking through the landscape, who releases a disgusting sort of alien from one of the silent faces. You know what? You’re better off just watching the trailer.

Scorn, which will also be available for PC on Steam, has no release date yet. It could be a while, though — a note in the video said the game is still in development and that the footage is “representative of expected Xbox Series X visual quality.” Based on what we saw, it looks like the Series X will do just fine with this grim and disturbing world.

