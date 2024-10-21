Alien: Romulus is coming to VHS

First, records came back into fashion, and now it could be (*checks notes*) VHS tapes. The last major movie put on VHS was A History of Violence in 2006, but Alien: Romulus, this year's addition to the Alien franchise, is being released as a limited edition VHS tape on December 3rd, The Verge reports. Its director, Fede Alvarez, announced the news at a Beyond Fest-partnered viewing.

The Alien: Romulus VHS tape celebrates the 45th anniversary of Alien, a cultural icon infamously described as "a movie where nobody listens to the smart woman, and then they all die except for the smart woman and her cat." The tape will show viewers Alien: Romulus in a 4:3 aspect ratio and comes in a retro-looking case designed by artist Matt Ferguson.

Alien: Romulus premiered in August and has reportedly garnered $350 million worldwide — we were fans, calling it "a gorgeous and terrifying Alien tale for a new generation." We'll have to wait and see how much VHS sales add to this (seriously, does anyone own a VHS player anymore?), but it will simultaneously be released on 4K-UHD, DVD and Blu-Ray in December. There's no word yet on pricing or quantity for the limited edition VHS tape.