Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on January 25

It's been over half a decade since we first heard rumblings of a Section 31 spinoff, and now we finally have a release date. Star Trek: Section 31 will be exclusively available on Paramount+ starting Friday, January 25. The news came during a Star Trek universe panel at Comic Con over the weekend.

The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a role she played in Star Trek: Discovery. She joins a "secret division of Starfleet" that must protect the United Federation of Planets while she faces the "sins of her past." Alongside Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31 stars actors such as Sam Richardson and Omari Hardwick.

An adaptation focused solely on Section 31 and starring Yeoh has been in the works since 2019. At the time, CBS All Access (now Paramount+) announced it would be a TV show focused on her character, Captain Georgiou. Then, in 2023, the production officially got the green light but, instead, as a movie. The news came just one month after Yeoh won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once (lesson: winning prestigious awards can get things going).

Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Section 31 in July, which you can watch here.