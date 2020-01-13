CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

Latest in Entertainment

All it took was years of negotiating and $30 billion.
CBS All Access will become Paramount+ early next year as ViacomCBS attempts to wrangle all of its series under a single streaming banner. The rebrand signals the culmination of an on-again, off-again relationship between Viacom and CBS, both of which operated proprietary streaming platforms before finally merging in 2019 in a $30 billion deal. Viacom had BET+, Showtime and Pluto TV, plus a deal with Netflix for Nickelodeon shows, while CBS had CBS All Access.

United at last, ViacomCBS has been beefing up CBS All Access this past year, adding a ton of Viacom content to the platform, including shows from Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, BET and Nickelodeon. Now, it’ll all be housed under Paramount+.

ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish told CNBC about the new name Tuesday and confirmed three new shows heading to the platform: The Offer, a scripted, 10-episode series about the making of The Godfather; The Real Criminal Minds, a docuseries based on the show; and a revamped version of The Game.

