CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

CBS All Access will become Paramount+ early next year as ViacomCBS attempts to wrangle all of its series under a single streaming banner. The rebrand signals the culmination of an on-again, off-again relationship between Viacom and CBS, both of which operated proprietary streaming platforms before finally merging in 2019 in a $30 billion deal. Viacom had BET+, Showtime and Pluto TV, plus a deal with Netflix for Nickelodeon shows, while CBS had CBS All Access.

United at last, ViacomCBS has been beefing up CBS All Access this past year, adding a ton of Viacom content to the platform, including shows from Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, BET and Nickelodeon. Now, it’ll all be housed under Paramount+.