Fitbit's Charge 2 helps keep your heart in the zone

Other upgrades will definitely be noticeable. You can finally pause workouts, preventing you from ruining your stats when you stop at a crosswalk. A Do Not Disturb option saves you from annoying others at the movie theater, and you can see the exact battery life percentage on-device to avoid running out at an unexpected moment. And if you're all about precision, a new clock face shows the time down to the second.

Many of these updates will seem obvious or a little familiar (especially if you've used a smartwatch), but that's really the point. While Fitbit is still the reigning champ in wearables, it can see both rival fitness tracker makers and smartwatch companies in its rear view mirror. If it doesn't nail the features you're increasingly coming to expect from wrist-worn devices, it's all too easy for you to switch to a rival.