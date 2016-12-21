Honda is in talks to use Alphabet's self-driving car tech

There's no guarantee that the talks will amount to a deal, so don't expect to be riding in a Waymo-powered Civic in a few years. If they pan out, though, it'll represent a big coup. The company's only big ally to date has been Fiat Chrysler. With at least one other potential major partner under its belt, Waymo is closer to becoming a viable option for companies that either don't have their own self-driving platform or want to complement it with technology they don't already have. You may not have to wait while your favorite car badge develops autonomous machines, as it could just ask Waymo for a helping hand.