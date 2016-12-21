'Overwatch' comic unavailable in Russia because of homophobic law

While it's not saying the reason outright, the ban is likely due to the kiss between two women, falling under "gay propaganda" aimed at minors.

As Kotaku reports, Russian Overwatch fans can see the cover, but cannot click through. Instead they get a huge warning box outlining that the comic isn't available "in accordance with Russian law", although it doesn't mention the specific law outright. The government can fine, imprison and deport anyone who flouts this -- a rule that also covers public demonstrations or speeches.

