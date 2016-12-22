Dutch scientists' artificial leaf can create medicine anywhere

The team designed a device that looks like a leaf by incorporating thin, microchannels mimicking veins in a silicon rubber LSC. By pumping liquids into those channels, their molecules can get into contact with the sunlight absorbed by the LSC. The energy is intense enough to trigger chemical reactions. According to the researchers, the device's chemical production was 40 percent higher than the rate demonstrated by similar experiments without LSC. "Using a reactor like this means you can make drugs anywhere, in principle, whether malaria drugs in the jungle or paracetamol on Mars," lead researcher Dr. Timothy Noël explained. "All you need is sunlight and this mini-factory."