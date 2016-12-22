PlayStation 4's YouTube app is slowly gaining PSVR support

We're over two months out from the PlayStation VR's launch and, well, new stuff is a bit sparse at this point. But hey, an update is rolling out that'll put 360 degree YouTube videos on Sony's headset. Before you get too excited, though, Reddit users (spotted by UploadVR) are commenting that the quality isn't so hot. That's likely due to the videos capping out at 1080p resolution, and how it has to stretch across a 100 degree field of view, at 360 degrees. By user morphinapg's calculations, resolution equals out to around 354p.