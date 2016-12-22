Steam's Winter Sale arrives with deals on 'Doom' and 'Watch Dogs 2'

If you're a PC gamer and still haven't picked up Watch Dogs 2, you're in luck because it's currently $20 off. That gloriously brutal Doom reboot is currently going for under $20, making it a good time to catch up on your yearly quota of chainsaw kills. (The original Doom franchise games are currently dirt cheap as well.) On the other hand, if your gaming habits tend to be more tranquil, the stylish indie mystery Firewatch is also on sale for a cool twelve bucks. And if you splurged for a new VR gaming rig this holiday season and don't have much cash left for actual games there are a few virtual reality titles on sale as well, including Serious Sam VR and Google's Tilt Brush.

The full list of discounted titles runs the gamut from big names like The Division to other classics like Baldur's Gate II and newer indie titles like Hyper Light Drifter, so it's worth taking a look around the virtual shelves.

The sale ends at 1PM Eastern time on January 2nd. and on top of the sale, voting is now open for the 2016 Steam Awards, so you can cast your vote for categories like "I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won an Award" or "Villian Most In Need Of A Hug."