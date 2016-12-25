CyanogenMod website unreachable, project will continue as LineageOS

In a post on Reddit, the team also notes that its code review and merge process should be available by then, so that work on the operating system can go on. Team member haggertk calls LineageOS "a 100% bare fork -- LineageOS source == CyanogenMod source," while another member said the plan is for users to be able to update from CyanogenMod without reformatting. We'll find out more information soon, but at least now it should be easier to tell the difference between whatever Cyanogen Inc. becomes and what CyanogenMod/LineageOS is.