'Dark Souls' publisher bets on AI for smarter game foes

Heroz has dabbled with games outside the likes of chess and backgammon. Earlier in 2016, it worked with the Pokemon Company to make Pokemon Co-master, a figurine-battling board game for smartphones that (according to Nikkei) didn't do so well. The startup is hoping that Bandai Namco's expertise will help ensure a hit.

Heroz' expertise in traditional (and cutesy-character based) games could ensure it's well-placed to develop for Sony's incoming Project Field product. This card-reading smart pad is designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical cards games. The first title announced for it was Yokai Watch -- a Bandai Namco game. It might be too early to join the dots, but eh, that's not stopping us from doing exactly that.