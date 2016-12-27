Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on the LeEco Le Pro3

The Le Pro3 is the first phone available in the US from LeEco -- a company already well-known in its native China for its mobile devices and TVs (among many other things). Similar to Motorola and OnePlus, LeEco is competing on price, with the Le Pro3 ringing in at just $400. And in many ways, the company succeeded in putting out a quality product: The device is well-constructed with fast performance and long battery life. Unfortunately, the phone falls short of greatness thanks to an unreliable camera and an unintuitive interface. The lack of both a headphone jack and microSD slot don't help either, though the Le Pro3 is hardly the only phone to suffer from those shortcomings. All things considered, then, it still offers good value for the money, but isn't the best device in its price class.