Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on the LeEco Le Pro3

The Le Pro3 is the first phone available in the US from LeEco -- a company already well-known in its native China for its mobile devices and TVs (among many other things). Similar to Motorola and OnePlus, LeEco is competing on price, with the Le Pro3 ringing in at just $400. And in many ways, the company succeeded in putting out a quality product: The device is well-constructed with fast performance and long battery life. Unfortunately, the phone falls short of greatness thanks to an unreliable camera and an unintuitive interface. The lack of both a headphone jack and microSD slot don't help either, though the Le Pro3 is hardly the only phone to suffer from those shortcomings. All things considered, then, it still offers good value for the money, but isn't the best device in its price class.
Engadget Score
Pros
- Excellent build quality
- Speedy performance
- Long battery life
Cons
- No headphone jack
- No microSD card slot
- Unreliable camera, especially in low light
- Unintuitive interface
Summary
The Le Pro3 is a capable, long-lasting phone that's wrapped up in a body that feels more expensive than it costs. But its missing headphone jack and heavy skin are likely to put off most users. Those are crucial missteps for the company to make in its first phone for the US. Its unreliable camera also disappoints. Still, for $400, the Le Pro3 delivers great performance and excellent battery life in a premium design.