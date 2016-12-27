Nano-sized discs teach your body to fight cancer

This testing has been limited to mice so far, but it's promising. The nanodiscs took 10 days to eliminate tumors, and they shut down identical tumors when they were reinserted 70 days later. For the researchers, the big challenge right now is scaling the tests to see if they still hold up with larger animals. If the approach proves successful with humans, the days of generic cancer solutions might be limited -- so long as doctors could get a sample of your cancer, they'd stand a realistic chance of eliminating the disease.