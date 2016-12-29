Google mobile search shows recipe suggestions when you look for food

Google also added some filters to those recipe results -- right below the search bar are additional suggestions you can use to refine your results. Searching for "fried chicken" gave me the option to add "oven-fried," "buttermilk," and "southern fried" filters to narrow down the recipes. You can also tap "view all" to move out of the standard search page and see bigger, more detailed recipe cards that show a picture and quick preview of the recipe.

When you combine these recipes with the local food results and knowledge graph info that Google has already been serving up, the company is offering a whole lot of food info without having to tap into pesky websites. For whatever reason, though, this view isn't yet live on the standard desktop version of Google search. That'll probably change sooner or later -- in the meantime, if you use your phone to look for recipes, this should make things a little bit easier.