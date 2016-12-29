Samsung enters the smart inbox fray with 'Focus'

At its simplest, Focus brings email, a calendar, your contact list and memos into one tabbed app. You can even set keyword alerts, with all relevant instances of, say, "meeting" popping up in the main tab. What's more, you can also flag individual email senders as priority so they don't get buried in the chaff of your inbox too -- a feature that Outlook mobile could definitely use.

And if you're in the business of creating conference calls, you can make those invites directly within the app, and Samsung says you can dial in without leaving Focus pretty easily, too. But anyone who's actually been on a conference call knows dialing in is hardly the hardest part.